Dalrada Health Files Provisional Patent for Invention

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO), recently announced the filing of a provisional patent in India for their product designed to screen for cervical cancer. The company intends to file its innovative product with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shortly.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women worldwide, and over 75% of them are unfortunately diagnosed for the first time when the disease is in advanced stages. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 85% of cervical cancer deaths occur in low and middle-income countries, such as India.

Dalrada Health's revolutionary product aims to detect the disease at a precancerous stage, allowing for preventative treatments. Additionally, the innovative product is easy-to-use and its technology-enabled, AI-driven imaging capabilities help guide instant results. Trained nurse practitioners will be able to conduct examinations using the test kits, while specialized features will allow for advanced imaging analysis with access to remote gynecologists for further evaluation if needed.

"This approach and methodology is very much needed in resource-constrained locations where access to screening common cancers and follow-up is a challenge. Cervical cancer takes the lives of eight women in India every hour, and I am looking forward to addressing this issue locally and globally. This is one of the many products and solutions we are planning to develop as we grow our Dalrada Health capabilities and work to make a difference worldwide," said Dr. Payal Keswarpu, Chief Medical Officer of Dalrada Health.

About Dalrada Health

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health is able to reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com and stay up-to-date with ongoing company related news by subscribing to our newsletter on the footer of our website.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Dalrada Health

Related Links

http://www.dalrada.com

