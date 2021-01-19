Dalrada Health's GlanHealth And San Diego Association Of REALTORS Launch Eco-Friendly Sanitizing Program

GLANHEALTH'S EXCLUSIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH SAN DIEGO ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (SDAR) GIVES ACCESS TO 20,000 MEMBERS Tweet this

"During this pandemic, our association has taken multiple measures to prioritize our REALTORS'® safety," said Michael Mercurio, Chief Executive Officer at SDAR and SDMLS. "Our partnership with GlanHealth provides our members and their clients with additional safety options. We're excited to offer a program to REALTORS® to help maintain their well-being during this unprecedented time."

The scientific community's opinion on supporting quaternary ammonium compounds (quats, QAC) in sanitizing products versus traditional methods counters one regulatory agency's opinion that laboratory research now proves is based on "outdated and incongruous data". Scientific research from May of 2020 and new research from November of 2020 provides irrefutable evidence that "alcohol-free hand sanitizer and other quaternary ammonium disinfectants" are effective in today's environment.

Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada states, "We are extremely pleased to provide persistent eco-friendly sanitizing coverage to the real estate industry through SDAR. Dalrada's mission is to restore normalcy to business and life. Providing 360-degree floor-to-ceiling sanitizing peace of mind fulfills Dalrada's mission with aiding the real estate industry in its return to normalcy."

For consumer and commercial use, GlanHealth™ provides long-lasting non-toxic sanitizing solutions from skin to surface. The GlanHealth™ product suite is laboratory tested with 99.9% effectiveness.

Discovered 103 years-ago, quaternary ammonium compounds have been used in alcohol-free, bleach-free, and chlorine-free sanitizing for 90-years. QACs are classified as organic salts (can be synthesized). The food preparation industry has historically used quats for sanitizing and now the real estate industry is also in support of sanitizing with QACs.

In addition to sanitizing products, everyday use products containing quaternary ammonium compounds include:

surfactants (detergents)

anti-static laundry treatments

ophthalmological solutions

mouthwash

baby wipes

hair care products

While QACs are gentle enough for everyday use, medical research reveals that quaternary ammonium compounds are powerfully effective in today's microbe-aware environment.

Shielding skin for up to 4-hours and surfaces for up to 28-days, GlanHealth's revolutionary mode of action incorporates molecular polarity in a nano-thin triple layer of protection. Leveraging the science of sanitizing, GlanHealth™ products are designed to use less material resulting in a cost savings for consumers and businesses.

GlanHealth™ safely protects all non-porous and porous surfaces including leather and textiles, stone, flooring, metals, plastics, and rubber. Anti-static, GlanHealth's formulations are safe to use on electronics. Industry specific solutions are now available.

GlanHealth's product suite includes:

Hand Sanitizer Foam, and Spray

Antimicrobial Wound & Skin Therapy

Bath and Body Wipes

Advanced Sanitizing Soap (handheld pump, wall-mount dispenser)

Travel-Sized Safety and Sanitizing Kits

All Purpose Advanced Surface Cleaner

Surface Wipes (individually wrapped, 80-count tub)

Mold and Mildew Sanitizing & Prevention

Laundry Sanitizing & Deodorant

Industrial & Commercial Surface Sanitizer (EPA product)

With GlanHealth's convenient monthly sanitizing spray service and eco-friendly products, public peace of mind is restored to once again frequent:

Real Estate Property Showings

Homes, offices buildings, hotels, warehouses

Vehicles for hire

Mass transit airplanes, busses, cruise ships

Grocery stores, restaurants, food production facilities

Daycares, schools, and Universities

Hospitals and healthcare facilities

City halls, community centers, government buildings

Gymnasiums, parks, and public restrooms

Churches, temples, synagogues, and houses of worship

Addiction treatment facilities

Correctional facilities, jails, and prisons

Entertainment venues

…and more.

For product information, visit https://GlanHealth.com

To access SDAR member group pricing and schedule sanitizing spray services, contact [email protected] or call (858) 715-8000.

Dalrada was recently recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion by the San Diego Business Journal. For the latest news on Dalrada, visit https://dalrada.com/media/

About SDAR

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Dalrada Health Products

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health Products is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health Products can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health Products is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com. For information on GlanHealth™ visit www.glanhealth.com

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global scale. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit https://dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

