Dalrada Health's GlanHealth Announces White Label Program Secures Partnership With Premium PPE

Providing a custom labeling program for personal and professional sanitizing products is a significant achievement with expressing GlanHealth's ability to:

Prove that eco-friendly, alcohol-free, non-toxic sanitizing products are trending during the global health crisis





Provide safe, effective alternatives to traditional sanitizing modalities (bleach, chlorine, alcohol)





Clearly show the Company's impact with global education of institutions, businesses, and consumers through evidence-based scientific knowledge, focused communications, marketing, and sales distribution





Share the Company's and its distribution partners' creation of a safer pathway to restoring normalcy through scaled manufacturing, design, and packaging capabilities

The Company's first private label branding opportunity started with a $10,000 order of hand sanitizers. Since that time, GlanHealth™ has secured a long-term partnership with Premium PPE, a company spearheaded by Jason Armstrong and Derrick Landri, with the first order exceeding $150,000.

Premium PPE's Jason Armstrong states, "We are about bringing great people together to create a safer tomorrow!"

Premium PPE holds an extensive healthcare client-base providing a wide variety of personal protection equipment throughout Ohio, Florida, Washington, California, West Virginia, New Jersey, and New York.

Nisar concludes, "GlanHealth's white label distribution partnership with Premium PPE is a testament of Dalrada's continued focus on quality manufacturing, impeccable customer service, and on-time delivery with the entire product line. We look forward to adding value to Premium PPE's extensive product portfolio as an end-to-end safety solution for the healthcare industry."

For consumer and commercial use, GlanHealth™ provides long-lasting sanitizing solutions from skin to surface. The GlanHealth™ product suite is laboratory tested with 99.9% effectiveness (a coronavirus surrogate was used in the study). All of GlanHealth™ products are in compliance with FDA regulations for product labeling.

Shielding from microbes for up to 4-hours on skin and on surfaces for up to 28-days, GlanHealth's revolutionary mode of action incorporates quaternary ammonium compounds that have been used in sanitizing for nearly 90-years.

GlanHealth™ safely protects all non-porous and porous surfaces including textiles, metals, plastics, and rubber. Anti-static, GlanHealth's formulations are safe to use on electronics. Industry-specific formulations for aviation, healthcare, food preparation, and industrial applications are available.

GlanHealth's product suite includes:

Hand Sanitizer Foam, Wipes and Spray

Advanced Sanitizing Soap

All Purpose Advanced Surface Cleaner

Antimicrobial Wound & Skin Therapy

Mold and Mildew Sanitizing & Prevention

Laundry Sanitizing & Deodorant

Industrial & Commercial Surface Sanitizer (EPA product)

For additional details, visit https://DalradaHealth.com and https://GlanHealth.com

About Premium PPE

Premium PPE is committed. Protecting healthcare professionals, civil workers, and the public on a global scale is the Company's mission. Premium PPE works alongside some of the world's leading professionals in the medical industry. The Company's caring commitment to quality differentiates Premium PPE from all other suppliers of personal protection equipment.

Each product provided by Premium PPE undergoes rigorous inspections keeping quality a top priority. Premium PPE ensures customer satisfaction with responsiveness and accuracy that is required to advance the overall quality of healthcare. For details, visit https://premiumppe.com

About Dalrada Health Products

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health Products is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health Products can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health Products is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com. For information on GlanHealth™ visit www.glanhealth.com

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global scale. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit https://dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

