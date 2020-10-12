Dalrada Precision Acquires Green Energy License For 87% Energy Efficiency And Cost-Savings Advancing Subsidiary Abilities

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dalrada Precision, has procured a license for highly efficient power generation with extremely low carbon footprint. This advance in sustainable ("green") energy creation further increases the Company's ability to meet the growing global demand for low-cost, clean power. This scalable green energy generator technology is undergoing a month-long analysis with Dalrada Precision for cost model, supply procurement, and manufacturing.

Adoption of this green energy generation device into Dalrada's portfolio of companies includes Likido Limited ("Likido"). With a current green energy benchmark of 75% energy efficiency at a global warming potential (GWP) of 50, adoption of the green energy power generator within Likido may increase energy cost-savings by an additional 12%. Likido's ability to reduce traditional energy cost in a 250-room hotel environment results in a $110,000 USD/year savings (under current market conditions).

Dalrada is an innovator of alternative technology solutions that positively impact quality of life worldwide. The Company's initiative is providing cost-effective solutions to complex problems in health, science, engineering, and technology with end-to-end solutions in each sector.

About Dalrada Precision

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Precision has been focused on solution-based engineering and the customer experience from day one. By continually delivering on its promises, the Company has created trust while building mutually successful long-term relationships.

Dalrada Precision is a team of highly trained and committed individuals. The company takes pride in solving the unique challenges of its customers and constantly improves and enhances its machining and manufacturing capabilities, ultimately becoming a key strategic partner of many businesses. For more information, please visit www.dalradaprecision.com.

About Likido Limited

Likido is an international technology company, developing advanced solutions for the harvesting and recycling of energy. Using its novel heat pump systems (patent pending), Likido is revolutionizing the renewable energy sector with the provision of innovative modular process technologies to maximize the capture and reuse of thermal energy for integrated heating and cooling applications. With uses across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors Likido seeks to provide cost savings and to minimize carbon emissions across supply chains. Likido's novel technologies enable the effective recovery and recycling of process energy, mitigating against climate change and enhancing quality of life through the provision of low-carbon heating and cooling systems. For more information, please visit www.likido.net.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com.

