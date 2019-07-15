Dalrada Precision Delivers New Technology to Booming Marketplace

HENDERSON, Nev., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Precision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO), furthered its intentions to become a true end-to-end solutions provider by revealing its plans to build and manufacture a proprietary machine that will facilitate high-quality extracting and processing services for the CBD and pharmaceutical industries.

After extensive consultation with scientists and extraction experts from around the world, the company has entered into an agreement with a UK-based corporation to assist with the design and development of a proprietary oil extraction machine created for high production. Though the partnership will merge two innovative companies, Dalrada will retain ownership of the intellectual rights of the machine before and after the design and development process.

Capable of producing approximately 2–3 liters of CBD oil per hour, the unique machine will prove to be more cost-effective than existing models and the robust extraction process will result in a pure extract providing maximum bioavailability through the efficient delivery of all-natural phytochemicals.

Interest in the specialized new machine and the unlimited potential it may bring has been widespread and management at Dalrada Precision is excited to start building and distributing them.

"We are in the final stages of contractual negotiations with a US-based corporation as a potential exclusive distributor of the new machines. They already have interest from manufacturers who believe this will be a revolutionary device that will transform multiple industries," according to David Pickett, President of Dalrada Precision.

In keeping pace with increasing global demand of CBD oils and extracts, Dalrada Precision anticipates a growing need for their extraction machine. The company plans on licensing each of the machines to companies in need of extraction and processing services for CBD as well as various pharmaceutical products. The company also plans on educating users while handling routine maintenance of their licensed machines.

"Due to our proprietary technology," Pickett added, "our extraction machine will be able to process matrix/biomass 10 times more than any other industrial extraction machine out in the market. We plan on completing the design by October and will start taking pre-orders as of August 1st."

Complete financial projections including associated royalties for the extraction machine will be shared in the coming months.

About Dalrada Precision

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Precision has been focused on solution-based engineering and the customer experience from day one. By continually delivering on its promises, the company has created trust while building mutually-successful long-term relationships.

Dalrada Precision has become a team of highly-trained and committed employees in California and South East Asia. The company takes pride in solving the unique challenges of its customers, driving Dalrada to constantly improve and enhance its machining and manufacturing capabilities, ultimately becoming a key strategic partner of many businesses. For more information, please visit www.dalradaprecision.com.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-877-325-7232.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corp.

