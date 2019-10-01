Dalrada Precision Files Patent for State-of-the-Art Extraction Machine

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Precision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO), continued its advancement in the pharmaceutical and healthcare spaces by announcing it had filed a patent for its specialized extraction machine.

Filing the patent and the resulting registration represents the company's tremendous progress while readying its future success in multiple plant-based industries that are also primed for major growth, including the nutraceutical and phytoceutical markets.

The filing also places Dalrada firmly ahead of the competition as the machine has already drawn interest from a number of organizations, most notably a publicly-traded company that hopes to utilize Dalrada's proprietary technology to facilitate its extracting and processing services.

"Having a patent further legitimizes our efforts and proves that what we have is unlike anything else in the market today," said Brian Bonar, Chief Executive Officer of Dalrada Financial.

With the patent, a completed design, and now a focus on procuring the necessary components to start building the machines, the company is excited to move forward. The unique machine is expected to be more cost-effective than existing models and the robust extraction process will be able to process matrix/biomass up to 10 times more than any other industrial extraction machine.

According to David Pickett, President of Dalrada Precision, interest in the specialized new machine – including its unlimited potential – has been widespread and has already resulted in multiple inquiries for oil extraction, including CBD. Additionally, he believes that receiving a patent will enhance the company's position within a number of growing industries.

"We've been able to accomplish each of our goals so far, including filing for a patent – and that's very exciting. When we are finally awarded our patent, it will show the rest of these marketplaces that not only is Dalrada's technology unmatched; we're on an aggressive growth path," Pickett said.

About Dalrada Precision

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Precision has been focused on solution-based engineering and the customer experience from day one. By continually delivering on its promises, the company has created trust while building mutually-successful long-term relationships.

Dalrada Precision is a team of highly-trained and committed individuals. The company takes pride in solving the unique challenges of its customers and constantly improves and enhances its machining and manufacturing capabilities, ultimately becoming a key strategic partner of many businesses. For more information, please visit www.dalradaprecision.com.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-877-325-7232.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Dalrada Precision

