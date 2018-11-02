Dalrada Precision Operations Underway

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OCTBB: DFCO) has begun shipping and has delivered parts and components. A provider of mechanical parts, Dalrada Precision has begun operations and is actively pursuing new clients. The projection is to reach approximately $2 million in value during 2019.

A supplier of alternative sourcing and supply chain management, Dalrada precision has now demonstrated its ability to satisfy the requirements of delivery of quality components from sources other than China. Currently, the company is in negotiations to be qualified to be a supplier to four other major clients.

David Pickett, Dalrada Precision president, said that the company, "will show revenues in the first quarter of 2019. And if negotiations are successful our revenue projection will be increased for 2019."

