Dalrada Unveils New Business Segment

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) announced today the expansion of its engineering aspirations by adding clean energy solutions as a target vertical market. In response to recent shareholder inquiries and in an effort to stay in front of the global push for developing clean and alternative energy technologies, the company is accelerating its multi-component business strategy by focusing on three core concepts: healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, and low carbon clean energy solutions.

"It's indicative of our evolution as an innovator. The synergies are clear, as we ramp up our efforts and bring together the top minds in engineering, science, and technology, we are starting to realize the massive opportunities that we are ultimately aiming to achieve. This new offering is very exciting and I am looking forward to executing on our future plans," said CEO Brian Bonar.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

