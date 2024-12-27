Daltile Highlights 2024 New Product Launches — End of Year Recap Post this

"Our Daltile tile and stone products that were launched in 2024 exemplify many of today's most popular interior design trends," said Claudio Caselli, senior vice president of research and development, Dal-Tile LLC. "These gorgeous new assortments represent a variety of looks, including dramatic marble, unique desert touch, and tranquil stone visuals to name a few, featured in the finest quality stone, porcelain, and ceramic tiles and mosaics. In addition to exceptional visuals, these new Daltile products also feature sophisticated texture as well as value added features like 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile and 24/7 protection against bacteria on the tile surface. Combining our cutting-edge technological advances in tile production with our fashion-based mindset, Daltile's newest products provide a myriad of highly sophisticated designs, colors, textures, shapes, and sizes to help bring residential and commercial design visions to life."

"On the extra-large slab front, our new 2024 Panoramic designs joined a fleet of existing Daltile products that provide 'the visuals and style of natural stone slabs with the performance of porcelain tile.' Panoramic is a great solution for designs that require a high-end look but are limited by budget or performance constraints. Panoramic easily brings the scale and style of natural stone slabs to projects where stone might be cost or installation prohibitive. Thanks to Daltile's proprietary printing technologies, designs are so realistic that it's hard to tell the difference between Panoramic and natural stone. Because Panoramic is made of authentic porcelain, each product is heat, stain, scratch, and chemical resistant as well as durable and easy to maintain."

"Regarding our 2024 quartz offerings, these new Daltile products are among the largest quartz slab products in the world. These new extra-large slabs exemplify how the beauty of marble and stone visuals nicely combine with the durability and low-maintenance of quartz — and at a price that easily fits into both residential and commercial budgets. With quartz, you can add gorgeous natural stone looks to your home's design in a material that stands up to real life activity, perfect for kitchens. These quartz slabs are non-porous, scratch resistant, and stain resistant, and can be used on walls, backsplashes, and countertops. Our quartz slabs are an excellent way to bring both glamour and durability to commercial spaces also."

TILE & STONE

Sovran

Sovran epitomizes luxury and durability, marrying the opulence of three different natural marble visuals with the practicality of ColorBody porcelain. Each porcelain tile boasts a timeless elegance reminiscent of classic white and black marble, adorned with intricate veining that varies from piece to piece. Reinvent your space with Sovran's distinguished presence, also featuring eight bold art deco-inspired patterns that add a touch of grandeur to any setting. The expansive 24x48 size with rectified edges and a 3D satin polished finish creates seamless installations — designed with the discerning connoisseur in mind. Suitable for floor, wall, and countertop applications.

Iridescent Isles

A stunning tribute to reactive glaze use in ceramic tile and the time-honored Raku technique, this glazed porcelain wall tile series invites you to travel the isles of design excellence. Crafted in a linear 2x9 size and six sophisticated hues, the glossy finish and metallic lusters create a captivating allure, enhancing any space with shimmer. Whether you seek to infuse a sense of serenity or make a bold style statement, Iridescent Isles provides the perfect backdrop for your design aspirations. Suitable for wall and pool lining applications. Proudly Made In The USA.

Calligo

Inspired by travertine stone, Calligo embodies the natural essence of stone with the convenience and longevity of porcelain/ceramic tile. Build a dimensional environment with the 12x24 fluted wall tile, which introduces a play of light and shadow, or enjoy a relaxing space created with the 15x30 floor tile and 1x6 mosaic. Calligo also provides exceptional peace of mind by featuring Daltile's proprietary technology, DEFEND powered by Microban®, which continuously eliminates 99% of bacteria on the tile surface. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop, and shower floor applications. Proudly Made In The USA.

Indoterra

Transform your surroundings into a haven of tranquility with Indoterra porcelain tile. A concrete look canvas of neutral tones, Indoterra offers a minimalistic design with large formats, dimensional surfaces, and StepWise technology that provides 50% greater slip resistance, making this product ideal for an immersive experience indoors and outdoors. Choose the timeless allure of the 2x9 brick with the choice of a fluted or flat surface, or the subtle sophistication of the 12x24 woven wall tile and circle mosaic. Indoterra invites you to play with textures and shapes in a color palette that will stand the test of time. This new collection allows for creativity and vision to come to life in any setting. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop, exterior floor, and shower floor applications. Proudly Made In The USA.

Eclessia Marble

Experience the refined luxury of Eclessia Marble. Rich variation and bold veining showcase the unique character of this natural marble stone series. Delve into a palette of four sumptuous shades, adorned with undertones of grey and hints of gold, available in 12x24 polished and honed surfaces. Embark on a journey of elegance with eight coordinating mosaics per color, each designed to inspire limitless creativity and sophistication. Mosaic shapes include arch, wave, feather, double herringbone, elongated fan, 6" circle, and 2" hexagon. Embrace the enduring beauty of Eclessia Marble — your path to luxury begins here. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop, and shower floor applications.

Marble Attaché (Size Extension)

This new 32x32 size has joined one of Daltile's most popular existing porcelain tile collections, Marble Attaché. Marble Attaché offers elegant, yet relaxing, marble visuals. With five colors and several large-format sizes, Marble Attaché emulates the finest and most unique marble colors found in nature. This product is available in multiple large format sizes including 32x32, 24x48 as well as a linear hex mosaic and offers matte, satin, and polished finishes. The Marble Attaché collection is suitable for floor, wall, countertop, and shower floor applications. Proudly Made In The USA.

Organic Keystones

Daltile's existing Keystones porcelain tile collection has expanded into uncharted territory with its new Organic Keystones sub-collection that features ten nature-inspired colors, two new shapes, and five exclusive color blends. The new Organic Hex and Organic Penny mosaics pay homage to the unique, asymmetrical shapes found in nature. Curating ten biophilic hues from the original Keystones collection, the new Organic Keystones assortment offers a palette that encompasses nature's grandeur. Select the perfect hues to match your vision, from vibrant and energetic to calm and serene. These mosaics inspire a connection to the world outside, bridging the gap between the indoors and outdoors to experience the artistry of nature every day. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop, shower floor, exterior floor, and pool lining applications. Proudly Made In The USA.

Color Wheel Splash

Take a dive into Color Wheel Splash, a curated assortment from the beloved Color Wheel collection, featuring eight gorgeous Mediterranean blue hues. The offering includes four glossy and four abrasive finishes, in 6x6 glazed ceramic tiles, complemented by two bullnose sizes. Whether enhancing the pool edge or accentuating pool steps, Color Wheel Splash brings a vibrant color accent into the water. Elevate your poolside experience with both style and functionality. Suitable for interior and exterior wall applications.

Color Wheel Borders

Effortlessly enhance your space with Color Wheel Borders, designed to be the perfect finishing touch for any room. This brand new 96" (8 foot) cast stone wall trim is the first jolly of its size in the entire Daltile product line. In addition, the material is flexible making this trim piece easier to install and transport. Available in select colors from Daltile's existing Color Wheel tile collection, this jolly provides installation convenience and style, offering a seamless transition between wall and tile. Available in matte and glossy. Suitable for wall application. Proudly Made In The USA.

PANORAMIC PORCELAIN SLABS

Elestial

A true design element for any space, Panoramic's Elestial porcelain slabs flawlessly replicate one of nature's most rare stones, Silver Root Marble, quarried from the Turkish landscape. Offering a warm, silver-grey backdrop accented with gold and dark charcoal veining, Elestial brings luxury and soothing elegance to any bathroom, kitchen, or outdoor kitchen. This 64"x127" ultra large slab provides the artistry of a natural marble with the durability, cleanability, and affordability of porcelain. Suitable for floor, wall, and countertop applications.

Lemurian

Introducing a seamless design of contemporary opulence, Panoramic's Lemurian porcelain slab collection radiates luxurious charm. A breathtaking marble slab visual, Lemurian captivates and illuminates a room with its warm white backdrop and delicate gold veining. The subtle detailing woven throughout the glossy 48"x96" porcelain slab adds an eye-catching luster that redefines sophistication and elegance. Suitable for wall and floor applications.

Selenite

Illuminating a room with clean serenity, Panoramic's Selenite porcelain slab captures the delicate power of a marble look that sooths the soul. A cloudy white palette with soft gray veining mirrors the feel of water drizzling down a window, grounding and peaceful. Bringing in a natural element, Selenite's monochromatic detailing emulates a fluidity perfect for an oasis. The subtle dimension of this porcelain design elevates the composition of wall and floor applications. Available in 48"x96" slabs.

ONE QUARTZ SLABS

Black Canyon

This exotic marble design immediately adds intrigue to a space. Atop the rich onyx black background, several high-contrast thick white veins seem to dramatically cut through the darkness, complemented and tamed by additional thin gold, grey veining. The result is a deep, rich statement design. The 136"x79" Super Jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for wall, backsplash, and countertop applications. Made in the USA with imported materials.

Calacatta Bolt

The artistic flow of the rich marble-look of Calacatta Bolt is striking in any space. The depth of the contrast between the off-white slab and the thick black marble-like veining creates a unique and dramatic statement. This 136" x 79" Super Jumbo polished quartz slab comes in 2 cm and 3 cm thickness, making it an excellent selection for any wall, backsplash, or countertop application. Made in the USA with imported materials.

Outer Banks

Outer Banks combines the richness of delicate golds and sandy-colored veining with a polished, off-white background. The soft, intricate pattern adds dimension to this simple yet elegant stone-look visual. Outer Banks is available in both 2 cm and 3 cm thickness in the 136" x 79" Super Jumbo slab sizing, perfect for any countertop, backsplash, or wallcovering applications. Made in the USA with imported materials.

Telluride

The subtle, pencil-like details of Telluride effortlessly establish a unique visual that boasts purity of design. The understated simplicity of the polished off-white background combined with soft grey veining adds both modernity and serenity to a space. This marble-look design is available in 2 cm and 3 cm thickness and 136" x 79" Super Jumbo quartz slab dimensions. Suitable for wall, backsplash, and countertop applications. Made in the USA with imported materials.

Valor Gold

Daltile's Valor Gold melds beauty with understated luxury through the use of a clean, white background infused with warmer golden tones. The resulting cream palette is accented with slightly feathered veining for a marble design that provides depth and realism. Valor Gold is versatile, perfect for either a modern or traditional setting. The 136"x79" Super Jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished or lava surface. Suitable for wall, backsplash, and countertop applications. Made in the USA with imported materials.

Monument White

Daltile's Monument White is a warm marble look background showcasing flowing veins that almost appear to be nature's version of kintsugi. Thin grey and gold veining is accented by tiny flecks of mirrored material to add a reflective quality to the surface. The 136"x79" Super Jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished or matte surface. Suitable for wall, backsplash, and countertop applications. Made in the USA with imported materials.

Coronado White

With Coronado White's overall soft appealing stone visual, the delight is in the details. Viewing from afar, the surface will appear a monochromatic white, but viewed more closely, a swirling pattern appears across the entire quartz slab. This enchanting movement offers further interest by blending in gentle streaks of off-white, sprinkled with flecks of glass, mirror, and cool grey colored shards. The 136"x79" Super Jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for wall, backsplash, and countertop applications. Made in the USA with imported materials.

Acadia Black

Daltile's Acadia Black is a deep, pure black background swirled with a chalky black fusion that brings additional depth to the surface. Upon this backdrop, mirrored and dark flecks appear throughout, creating an elevated granite visual. The 136"x79" Super Jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for wall, backsplash, and countertop applications. Made in the USA with imported materials.

About Daltile

Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal, and stone tile as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, exteriors, and roofing tile. Daltile products are distributed through over 250 company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards, and gallery design centers that service a robust network of trade customers. Daltile products are also sold through independent flooring retailers. Dedicated to innovative product development and distinguished style, Daltile provides a rich palette of quality products created to inspire residential and commercial designs. For more information, visit daltile.com and follow Daltile on Instagram , Pinterest , LinkedIn , Facebook , X, and YouTube .

