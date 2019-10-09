Dalton Education partners with the Association of African American Financial Advisors to establish CFP® certification scholarships

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalton Education, a leading provider of education solutions in financial planning, has furthered its commitment to foster diversity in the financial planning profession through a new partnership with the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA).

The organizations have launched a scholarship program for individuals of African-American descent looking to obtain the CFP® certification, with a goal of increasing the number of African-American CFP® professionals nationwide. Each scholarship recipient will receive access to the Dalton Guarantee to Pass Program which includes "CFP® Education and Guarantee to Pass Review." Professionals Carol Nicol Jones and E. Lawrence Tyree Smith, were awarded the inaugural scholarships at the AAAA 2019 Vision Conference in September.

Jones is a financial planning apprentice of Urban Wealth Management (UWM) with a goal of helping educate the African American millennial generation on how to utilize a career as a CFP® to make an impact and improve communities. Smith serves as president of ELS Vision Wealth Management, a firm focused on helping clients transition from retirement plans to getting through retirement and leaving a legacy for their children and the community and organizations they love.

"The financial planning industry is one of the fastest growing professions, and at Dalton, we believe this is a huge opportunity for women and people of color to learn about the importance of financial wellness," said Joseph M. Gillice, president of Dalton Education. "Through this partnership, our hope is to help build a more diverse community of professionals to help our industry better serve our communities."

AAAA is dedicated to addressing the lack of financial literacy of not just African Americans, but all Americans. Their mission includes developing and fostering professional relationships among African Americans and other minority professionals working in the financial services industry.

"We're pleased to partner with Dalton Education in establishing this important program to benefit both the overall financial planning field, and deserving professionals," said René Nourse, CFP®, president of AAAA. "We are extremely pleased to have a partner who understands that a key pathway to diversity in the financial services industry is opening the door to obtaining one's CFP certification. It is by working together through efforts such as these that we can address the lack of gender and racial diversity in the financial industry. Thank you Dalton for opening the door widely for QUAD-A members.

"We congratulate Carol and Lawrence, and are privileged to present the inaugural scholarships to such deserving professionals."

