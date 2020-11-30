Dalton Thomas Takes the Christian World by Storm with Frontier Alliance International's 9th and Most Creative Film to Date on the Book of Revelation Titled 'Ballads of the Revelation'

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2020 comes to a close, the world waits with bated breath. No one can tell if 2021 will bring relief when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's, or if the stresses of the pandemic, politics, and apocalyptic rumors will only compound. How do we navigate such tumultuous days? What are redemptive ways we can serve our families, neighbors, and communities?

Ballads of the Revelation Theatrical Poster by Maranatha Productions, Golan Ranch Studios and Frontier Alliance International Ballads of the Revelation Theatrical Poster #3 Staring Isaiah Thomas and Abraham Shishkoff

We find the plumb line, and we cling to it. As E. Stanley Jones put it, Jesus is the "unchanging Man" who governs the "unshakeable Kingdom." While everything that can be shaken will be shaken (Heb. 12:25-29), Jesus is unflinching and unwavering. He will be the only thing left standing when God humbles all that exalts itself—because He is the only One trustworthy with the Name above all names (Isaiah 2:12-22; Romans 2:15-16; Philippians 2:5-11).

The Revelation of Jesus given to John, the "beloved apostle," on Patmos guides us to this plumb line, answers our questions, and shows us the way forward—narrow it may be (Matthew 7:13-14). As regimes change, politics intensify, and "love grows cold" worldwide (Matthew 24:12), we look to and wait for the One who will end war, poverty, and the Great Rebellion of man. The Lamb who takes away the sin of the world (John 1:29) is the Lamb worthy to hold the blueprints for the transition of the ages—the only One who will bring us into the restoration of all things (Revelation 5:5; 11:15-18; 19:6-16; 21:1-5).

This genre-defying project reads John the beloved's exile vision on the island of Patmos through the dream of an eleven-year-old boy, the ballads of his father, and John's memories with Jesus in the Galilee. From the producers of 'Sheep Among Wolves,' 'Better Friends Than Mountains,' and 'Covenant and Controversy,' experience the book of Revelation like never before.

Maranatha. Come quickly, Lord Jesus.

MEDIA CONTACT

ABOUT THE FILM: https://www.balladsoftherevelation.com/

For more info, email: [email protected]

ABOUT FAI (Frontier Alliance International): FAImission.org

Since launching in 2011, FAI teams have been laying foundations in strategic regions throughout the 10/40 Window. Like Hudson Taylor's China Inland Mission, our teams are laboring together in a concentrated and coordinated advance into the "interior" regions of our generation where today there is still no witness.

Stephanie Quick

+1 (321) 704-7306

SOURCE Frontier Alliance International

Related Links

http://faimission.org

