Daly & Black Secure $113.85 Million Dollar Verdict Against United of Omaha

HOUSTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11th, 2021, after a nearly one-week long trial, a Jefferson County jury handed down a $113.85M verdict against United of Omaha in a trial involving an unpaid life insurance policy for Daly & Black's client Johnny Costello. Mr. Costello brought claims of breach of contract, statutory bad faith, and breach of common law duty of good faith and fair dealing.

Daly & Black secure $113.84 million dollar verdict

United of Omaha wrongfully denied Mr. Costello's $500,000 life insurance claim after his wife passed away in 2003. After nearly two decades of fighting, Mr. Costello finally received justice. This verdict sends a message to insurance companies on behalf of all wronged policyholders. In fact, the jury here was only one vote short of a $1 billion punitive damages award.

Daly & Black's team consisting of lead counsel John Black, Melissa Wray, and Rick Daly worked tirelessly to build a solid case for Mr. Costello. The lawsuit was originally handled by Stephen Taggart who served as co-counsel.

"This jury had the courage to do what's right after hearing all of the evidence and the excuses the insurance company has made over this 18-year battle. I feel privileged in leading the team that helped secure this verdict for Mr. Costello. A lot of work went into this case. After so many years of fighting, I'm happy to see justice being served in court," Black said. "We expect the other side to file an appeal but we are confident in the case we built and that justice will prevail."

"Insurance companies repeatedly wrong policyholders, and unfortunately, if the right lawyer is not involved, it does not typically end well. At Daly & Black, we fight hard on behalf of our clients and they know they have us in their corner every step of the way," said Rick Daly.

Daly & Black is a litigation firm with offices in Texas and Colorado. The firm handles insurance disputes, medical mass torts, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death matters, product liability cases, maritime and Jones Act cases, and commercial litigation disputes. John Black alone has obtained billions in verdicts and settlements for his clients. The firm's attorneys have extensive trial and appellate experience, allowing the firm to represent its clients throughout all stages of litigation.

For questions or comments contact the Director of Marketing for Daly & Black, Alex Koby at [email protected] or 323-491-6795.

www.dalyblack.com

SOURCE Daly & Black, P.C.