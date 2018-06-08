Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo Proclaims June 4 to June 8, 2018 Wound Care Awareness Week

DALY CITY, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of 'National Wound Care Awareness Week,' Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo has issued a proclamation officially declaring June 4 to June 8 "Wound Care Awareness Week" in Daly City. The proclamation expresses the city's support to increase awareness and education about chronic wounds.

Lauren Robertson, Dr. James Stavosky, and Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo pose with the proclamation. ANX Founder/CEO Thomas Rocas presenting the proclamation to Seton Medical Center CEO, Mark Fratzke

ANX Home Healthcare, one of the leading advanced wound care providers for home health patients in the San Francisco Bay Area, initiated the proclamation to highlight the extraordinary work that Dr. James Stavosky, Chief of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery at Seton Medical Center, and the team at the Dr. John Crew Center for Advanced Wound Care have done in the field.

"It was a great honor to receive the proclamation from the Mayor of Daly City, Juslyn Manalo, that recognizes the contributions and accomplishments of the Dr. John Crew Center for Advanced Wound Care at Seton Medical Center during Wound Care Awareness Week," says Dr. Stavosky. "We are committed to continuing to provide high-quality wound care for our patients."

It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.

"We see a lot of patients who have been living with chronic, non-healing wounds due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options," says Thomas Rocas, Founder and CEO of ANX Home Healthcare. "This week, we highlight our work with our patients, our ANX clinical partners, and our healthcare community by continuing to create a common language."

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to the Dr. John Crew Center for Advanced Wound Care at Seton Medical Center. Learn more about their program at https://seton.verity.org/our-services/wound-care/. For more information and statistics about chronic wounds, visit http://ANXLife.com/woundcare.

About the Dr. John Crew Center for Advanced Wound Care at Seton Medical Center

Open since 1987, the Dr. John Crew Center for Advanced Wound Care is the most established and experienced wound care program in the Bay Area. Our interdisciplinary team of experts offers an aggressive and innovative treatment approach to heal complex wounds. Learn more at https://seton.verity.org/our-services/wound-care/.

About ANX Home Healthcare

ANX Home Healthcare provides medical house-calls for homebound patients needing skilled nursing or rehab services, in the comfort of home. We specialize in Advanced Wound Care, Diabetes Management, CHF Management, COPD Management, and Orthopedic-Neurological Rehab. We cover the Bay Area from San Francisco, San Mateo, to Santa Clara county. Visit us online at anxlife.com.

