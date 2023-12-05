Daly Seven Unveils Inaugural Dual Brand Hotel: Hampton Inn & Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton Durham University Medical Center

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daly Seven, a trailblazer in hospitality, proudly announces its debut into the dual-brand hotel landscape with the Hampton Inn & Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton Durham University Medical Center. This milestone marks the first foray into this dynamic concept for Daly Seven, signaling a strategic leap into a highly sought-after hotel trend.

The new Hampton Inn & Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton Durham University Medical Center dual branded hotel in Durham, NC is owned and operated by Daly Seven, Inc.

Nestled off I-85 at Cole Mill Rd, this groundbreaking property, minutes from Duke University and Duke Medical Center, introduces 222 contemporary hotel rooms to the Northwest Durham area, elevating the local hospitality scene to new heights.

Setting a precedent in hospitality innovation, the hotel's dual-brand model merges the distinct offerings of two renowned Hilton brands within a single space. Guests will relish the collective amenities, seamlessly integrated into a unified experience, from the lobby and registration desk to the indoor pool, fitness center, guest laundry, outdoor fire pit, and grills.

"This venture represents a bold step forward for Daly Seven," said Joe Daly, President of Daly Seven. "As we delve into the dual-brand concept, our guests will savor the best of both worlds – the hallmark excellence of Hampton Inn & Suites and the contemporary flair of Home2 Suites by Hilton."

Beyond the architectural integration, this pioneering approach encompasses a unified team ethos. The hotel operates under a single management and sales team, fostering a cohesive approach to guest service. The cross-trained housekeeping staff ensures a comprehensive understanding of the unique features offered by both brands.

"We're proud to pioneer this concept in Durham," commented Jonathan Sweet, General Manager of the property. "Our team is dedicated to delivering a seamless, top-tier experience, combining the strengths of both brands for our guests' utmost satisfaction."

Daly Seven's entry into the dual-brand hotel arena signifies the company's commitment to innovation and guest-centric experiences. With its prime location and blended amenities, the Hampton Inn & Suites Durham University Medical Center and the Home2 Suites by Hilton Durham University Medical Center set the stage for an unparalleled hospitality journey, heralding a new era in accommodation excellence.

About Daly Seven:

Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has been operating hotels since its first property in 1983 and currently has 42 properties in NC, SC and VA. The Greensboro, NC-based company is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and is a proud supporter of local communities and charities. We invite you to visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

