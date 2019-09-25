Daly Seven Wins Coveted Hilton Legacy Award for Top Performance of Hilton Garden Inns

The company currently owns and operates four Hilton Garden Inns: the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro , Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport , Hilton Garden Inn Raleigh-Triangle Town Center and the Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke . All four hotels have received superior guest scores and excel in their competitive sets. Guests are welcomed with Hilton Garden Inn's signature bright-hearted hospitality and enjoy amenities including: fitness centers with indoor swimming pools, 24/7 markets with sundries and necessities, relaxed on-site dining in The Garden Grille & Bar, free Wi-Fi, and spacious, comfortable guest rooms.

"Hilton Garden Inns combine inviting, beautifully-designed living, dining, and meeting spaces with the signature Hilton Garden Inn promise of a guaranteed great stay," says Shelayne Sutton, President. "Our Hilton Garden Inn hotel staffs aim to surprise and delight guests at every corner."

The Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro features a newly renovated lobby with The Shop, which offers local snacks, beer, and wine in addition to specialized coffee beverages. The Shop will debut in the additional Hilton Garden Inns in the near future.

In addition to these Hilton Garden Inns, Daly Seven currently owns and operates 14 other Hilton hotels and has three more Hilton hotels in their pipeline. "We have been a proud Hilton owner and operator since 1994 when we opened our first Hampton Inn," says Shelayne. "We have enjoyed partnering with Hilton to bring great hotels to market and deliver fantastic guest experiences. We look forward to continuing our Hilton partnership for many years to come."

Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has been operating hotels for over 43 years and currently has 40 properties in NC, SC and VA. The Greensboro, NC-based company is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts and is a proud supporter of local communities and charities. We invite you to connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

