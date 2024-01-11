Daly Seven Wraps Up 2023 with Two Remarkable Hotel Renovations in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daly Seven, a leading owner/operator in the hospitality industry, proudly announces the successful completion of two hotel renovation projects in Greensboro, North Carolina, marking a remarkable conclusion to the year 2023. The Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greensboro Airport Area, and IHG Hotel have undergone extensive transformations further solidifying Daly Seven's commitment to the Greensboro and High Point, North Carolina markets.

Each room at the Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro now boasts a modern, organic design that welcomes the guest to their own garden retreat.
Upgraded rooms and suites at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greensboro Airport Area, an IHG hotel, feature clean lines and modern amenities.
Extensive renovations of the public spaces at the Holiday Inn Express Greensboro Airport Area, an IHG hotel, created bright and modern spaces for guests to gather.
The Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro, has unveiled its renewed look with a complete renovation of all guest rooms and meeting spaces. The revitalization project encompasses modern design elements like clean lines, and enhanced room functionality with open closet design to provide guests with a rejuvenating stay in a contemporary setting. The boardroom and meeting space have also been updated to reflect the bright and modern ambiance favored by meeting planners and guests.

Moreover, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greensboro Airport Area has undergone a comprehensive hotel renovation, embodying a complete transformation throughout the property. From revitalized common areas to refurbished guest accommodations, this renovation reflects Daly Seven's dedication to providing unparalleled hospitality. The upgraded facilities and refreshed interior spaces align with the brand's commitment to offering guests a welcoming environment and top-notch amenities during their stay.

"Daly Seven is thrilled to announce the successful completion of these two remarkable renovation projects in Greensboro," said Joe Daly, CEO of Daly Seven. "The renewal of the guest rooms and meeting space at Hilton Garden Inn and the complete transformation of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites underscore our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. These renovations align with our vision of providing modern, comfortable, and welcoming spaces in the markets we serve."

These renovations exemplify Daly Seven's ongoing investment in enhancing guest satisfaction and ensuring a superior level of comfort and quality across their properties. With these transformations, both the  Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greensboro Airport Area, and IHG Hotel stand poised to offer guests unforgettable stays when visiting Greensboro and High Point, NC.

About Daly Seven:
Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has been operating hotels since its first property in 1983 and currently has 42 properties in NC, SC and VA. The Greensboro, NC-based company is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and is a proud supporter of local communities and charities. We invite you to visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

