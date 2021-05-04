Dama Financial Now Open to Cannabis Companies Nationwide

Dama Financial is making its business solutions available to any legally operating cannabis company nationwide. Tweet this

"The cannabis industry is experiencing exponential growth across the country, so to say there's demand for our business services is an understatement. We're thrilled to offer access to legal, secure, compliant and transparent banking and payment solutions to so many hard-working business owners who desperately need them," said Anh Hatzopoulos, Dama co-founder and chief executive officer.

Dama's offerings include access to FDIC-insured checking and savings accounts, credit, cash management, and merchant services.

About Dama

Based in South San Francisco, Calif, Dama is the cannabis industry's leading provider of access to banking and financial services, powering safe and secure depository solutions for top licensed cannabis operators throughout the United States as well as electronic consumer payment solutions. The company was founded in 2017 by a team of world class fintech and payments executives to provide high-risk industries with critical access to fundamental financial solutions. Dama has leveraged its experience in other unbanked categories to develop solutions, driven by its proprietary technology platform, capable of navigating a complex web of regulatory and compliance requirements. The company's expansive product set, including Premier Business Banking, Paytender and CashToTax, fueled 350% top-line growth in 2020.

