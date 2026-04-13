Damage Restoration Expert Ryan Strickland Shares Why Quick Action Matters After a Sewage Backup in HelloNation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is immediate response critical after a sewage backup? Ryan Strickland of 911 Restoration in Fayetteville, North Carolina, addresses this urgent question in a HelloNation article, warning that delays in cleanup can lead to serious health hazards and extensive property damage. Strickland explains that a sewage overflow is not just an inconvenience—it's a biohazard that demands professional remediation.

Ryan Strickland, Owner of 911 Restoration Speed Speed

When wastewater enters living areas, it brings with it harmful pathogens such as E. coli, salmonella, and hepatitis viruses. These contaminants easily penetrate porous surfaces like carpets, drywall, and upholstery, posing lingering health risks even after surface cleaning. According to Strickland, common household disinfectants are insufficient for neutralizing the bacteria and viruses present in sewage.

Beyond health concerns, the structural impact of untreated sewage is considerable. Contaminated water can seep into subfloors and wall cavities, leading to stubborn odors and mold growth. In a humid region like Cumberland County, these conditions escalate quickly. Strickland notes that thorough sanitation often requires the removal of flooring, insulation, and wall coverings, especially if response is delayed.

Professional restoration crews use industrial-grade extraction and drying tools to remove waste, sanitize affected areas, and prevent secondary damage. Strickland emphasizes that fast, expert intervention can save salvageable materials and protect residents from long-term exposure to harmful contaminants.

The article also underscores the importance of notifying insurance providers promptly. Many policies include time-sensitive requirements for sewage backup claims, and early documentation can support proper coverage and reimbursement.

The full article, Why Quick Action Matters After a Sewage Backup, outlines the dangers of home contamination risk and the importance of emergency wastewater response in Cumberland County. Strickland encourages homeowners to treat sewage backups as immediate restoration priorities for the sake of both safety and property preservation.

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SOURCE HelloNation