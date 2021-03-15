NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Damaris Diaz, popular correspondent who runs entertainment, fitness, and unique human-interest stories in Despierta America, the national morning show on Univision network, joins the National Conversation with Latina Leaders as Celebrity Speaker. The event also gathers a stellar lineup of leaders, influencers and entrepreneurs from around the country to talk about "Latina Small Business Post-Covid Recovery: Resources and Trends".

Latina Leaders to Address Small Business and Essential Workers Critical Survival in Post-Covid19 Economic Crisis Damaris Diaz Joins National Conversation with Latina Leaders to Address Small Business and Essential Workers Critical Survival in Post-Covid19 Economic Crisis

The free virtual event takes place Friday, March 19 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm EST – 9:00 am to 11:00 am PST on Zoom and Facebook Live. For free registration visit https://latina-small-business-recovery.eventbrite.com. Open to all entrepreneurs regardless of gender, race or ethnicity, and the general public. Organized by Latinas in Business Inc. a national non-profit membership organization.

She joins Keynote Speaker Stacie de Armas, Senior Vice President of Inclusive Insights & Initiatives and a leader within Nielsen's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion practice, to help amplify the voice of the Latinx community struggling for resources and funding for small businesses, and protection of essential workers.

Other remarkable speakers are Jennifer Garcia, Interim CEO at Latino Business Action (LBAN),

Stanford University; Wendy Garcia, Chief Diversity Officer at the Office of the NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer; Christina Fuentes, Managing Director, Community Development, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA); Rosario B Casas, CEO VR Americas; Ivelisse Rodriguez Simon, Managing Partner of Avante Capital; and Lucy Pinto, Grow with Google Program Manager.

Susana G Baumann, President and CEO of Latinas in Business Inc, states, "After this very challenging year, it is important to regroup and think strategically about how to recover and protect our businesses and essential workers. I am very grateful for the response of these amazing Latina leaders that will provide the knowledge and resources needed for our community not only to survive, but to excel."

For registration to this free event, please visit: https://latina-small-business-recovery.eventbrite.com

Contact:

Susana G Baumann

848-238-6090

[email protected]

latinasinbusiness.us

SOURCE Latinas in Business Inc.