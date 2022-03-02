DAMASCUS BAKERY RECALLS ONE LOT OF BANTAM CLASSIC BAGELS

CLIFTON, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC is voluntarily recalling one production lot (#12031) of Bantam Classic Bagels due to an incorrect item being placed in the carton with an undeclared egg allergen. People who have an egg allergy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the items in this product lot.

Bantam Bagels were distributed to retail stores nationwide via distributors.