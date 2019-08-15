Dámaso Avilés's new book "Yanira Island: The arrival of Perzímides," a fantastic story about battles between humans and gods for the survival of the fittest

For years, the Yanirens lived in peace keeping the flow of the River of Life. It was located on Yanira Island, which was surrounded by the largest and most majestic waterfalls ever seen. In their proximity, some gods unleashed an enormous battle caused by the contempt that some felt for human beings and created a huge stone that obstructed the flow of the River of Life, an event that caused the conflict between the gods. The stone was created so that no god or human being could lift it.

Terronius, a young peasant who had survived the battle, was able to remove the stone and since then, the curse broke. But over the years, a new generation of demigods began to emerge, trying to conquer the magical and enchanting Yanira Island without success until that day.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Dámaso Avilés wonderful book "Yanira Island: The arrival of Perzímides" brings readers a book full of lessons, a wonderful story about courage and struggle for one of the most important things that we must care for and respect, our environment.

Readers who wish to experience this wonderful and fantastic work can purchase "Yanira Island: The arrival of Perzímides" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960130/Page_Publishing_Damaso_Aviles.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com/

