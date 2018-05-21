Damco leases Goodman's one million s.f. logistics center in LA to boost its customer service and growth strategy

Damco will occupy 100 percent of the space at Goodman Gateway Santa Fe Springs, a six building logistics campus set over 75 acres including 18 acres of trailer parking. The facility is located within the Los Angeles industrial market, adjacent to the I-5 and three miles east of the I-605 providing central access to the greater Los Angeles population, Port of Los Angeles / Long Beach and LAX International Airport.

"Damco works with customers across rapidly changing markets including fashion, retail, chemical, FMCG and technology to co-create supply chain optimization programs. Goodman Gateway Santa Fe Springs is a great addition to our portfolio of assets in the Southern California market. This facility deepens our commitment to our customers while enhancing our ability to provide world-class logistics services" said Bill Peratt, President of Damco Distribution Services Inc., the warehouse and distribution arm of DAMCO in North America.

Goodman North America CEO, Anthony Rozic said: "In the last two months Goodman has leased almost two million square feet of space in the infill LA market. Goodman Gateway Santa Fe Springs offers a strategic location and unparalleled access for customers targeting last mile delivery to the greater Los Angeles population. This partnership with Damco allows us to welcome a leading freight forwarding business into Goodman's expanding Los Angeles portfolio."

Louis Tomaselli and Zach Niles of JLL represented Goodman, David Bales and Don Smith of Lee & Associates represented Damco on the lease transaction.

Goodman Gateway Santa Fe Springs is one of a number of projects in Goodman's current US$2.5 billion development pipeline, which will provide 17.8 million square feet of Class A logistics space in the key logistics and industrial markets of Inland Empire, Greater Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey and Central Pennsylvania.

Over the last twelve months, Goodman has completed 4.5 million square feet of Class A development product in these key logistics markets, with a further 1.7 million square feet currently under construction. This is consistent with Goodman's ongoing commitment to servicing the needs of its national and global customer base through the development of modern, well-located properties for long-term ownership.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited and Goodman Industrial Trust, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver sustainable long-term returns for its Partners.

Damco Distribution Services Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Damco which is part of A.P. Moller – Maersk. Damco Distribution Services specializes in the North American warehousing and distribution services for Damco, offering supply chain services for import and export companies in North America. Its services include operational management of warehouses on behalf of some of the world's biggest e-commerce companies. Damco Distribution Services is enjoying revenue growth of 15% year-over-year.

The company's service portfolio includes port drayage and yard management, transloading, high velocity cross-docking, DC bypass, deconsolidation and domestic distribution, merge in transit, automated sortation systems, bar code scanning, warehouse/fulfillment, consolidation/de-consolidation, container drayage, and FTL/LTL transportation services, as well as retail ready services and customized IT solutions.

Damco Distribution Services Inc. has 22 warehouse facilities in North America: Texas-2, California-8, Virginia-2, Illinois-2, Georgia-3, New Jersey-1, Pennsylvania-1, Washington-1 and Canada-2.

Damco is a world leading provider of freight forwarding and supply chain management services. Damco's focus is on simplifying complex supply chains, uncovering efficiency improvements that enable their customers to cut their inventories by reducing operating costs, and making significant short-term savings for long-term competitiveness. With a presence in over 100 countries, they employ more than 11,000 people worldwide. In 2016, they reached a turnover of 2.5 billion US dollars, managed 659 thousand TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of ocean freight and 190 thousand tons of air freight. DAMCO is part of the A.P. Moller – Maersk company.

