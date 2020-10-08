Damco Solutions added monday.com to its partnership pool to prioritize workplace transformation

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Damco Solutions Inc., leading technology solutions and digital services company, has announced the partnership with monday.com, a SaaS-based collaboration and productivity platform that allows teams to manage workflows better with technology driven-capabilities. Damco has emerged as a frontrunner in supporting businesses to create future-ready digital workplaces helping teams experience new ways of working with streamlined workflows, processes, and collaboration.

As monday.com's imminent partner, Damco shall be supporting businesses and enterprises to customize, integrate, and drive transformational experiences for their global teams using monday.com solutions. With Damco's two decades of deep experience in IT services combined with consulting capabilities and world-class global delivery expertise—this strategic partnership aims to simplify project management by supercharging workforce with:

Custom workflows to help teams track objectives, monitor task progress, and align work across departments

Easy collaboration, intuitive interface, and ready-made templates to help managers, team members and stakeholders keep all work-related information in one place

Automation of workflows to save time doing repetitive tasks and avoiding human errors

Real-time reporting with dashboards that give a 360-degree view of all projects and teams

Integration with other tools the team uses, thus, allowing users to streamline their workflows from other platforms that they are using

'We're investing in the future,' said Mohit Gupta, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Damco Solutions Inc. 'Our goal is to build powerful digital workplaces for our customers and simplify the workflows, project management, process management, collaboration, and learning for teams and individual to focus on what really matters. Technologies like cloud, collaboration tools, IoT, virtual assistant, bot, AI, are revolutionizing the way people work and companies operate. Employees are the biggest assets, and digital workplaces can drive companies to achieve visible results while boosting employee collaboration and ease of operations.'

"Partnering with Damco Solutions was a natural decision for us, and an important step in monday.com's Channel Partner Program growth in North America and, especially in the US, as 40% of our customers are based in the United States. With our partnership with Damco Solutions, we aim to provide tailored solutions to teams hoping to make an impact, solve problems faster, instantly adapt, and continually improve, especially as we expand our low code/ no code offering."

Ophir Penso, Global Director of Channel Partnerships

To know more about the partnership and how Damco helps enterprises maximize monday.com investments, visit the Partner page.

Damco's extended partner network includes some of the finest partnerships with established leaders and innovators like Microsoft (MS Gold Partner), Salesforce (Salesforce Silver Partner), UIPath, omni:us, AWS, Google Cloud, and more. With seamless integration capabilities, specialized skills, top-tier technologies and mature thinking, Damco has been building solutions that today's digital world demands.

About Damco

Damco Solutions is the trusted technology partner of businesses worldwide enabling them to leverage IT as a strategic asset. Empowered by technology expertise, immaculate execution capabilities, and unwavering focus on the customer needs; Damco has nurtured businesses to connect with their customers, clients and employees in an entirely new way. Damco and monday.com partnership aim to deliver future-ready technology solutions driving innovation, efficiency, collaboration, and bringing the digital future to global businesses.

Contact: Richa Pokhriyal, +1-609-632-0350

SOURCE Damco Solutions Inc.