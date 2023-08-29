Dames N' Games Bikini Sports Bar & Grill Officially Opens One-Of-A-Kind Location in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dames N' Games Bikini Sports Bar & Grill proudly stands as Grand Rapids' only bikini sports bar.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dames N' Games Bikini Sports Bar & Grill Grand Rapids, Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Clubs' very own, much anticipated bikini bar has officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, Michigan, located at 3525 East Mall Drive Southeast. As the only sport bar of its kind in Grand Rapids, Dames N' Games Bikini Sports Bar & Grill is ready to welcome guests daily from 6 PM to 2 AM, 7 days a week!

This one-of-a-kind establishment is set to revolutionize the local entertainment scene with gorgeous entertainers, thrilling events, daily specials and our innovative Roll Call; a unique and exciting experience for patrons to engage and keep up with the Dames. Sports enthusiasts will also find their haven here, as Dames N' Games goes above and beyond to immerse guests in exciting sports events year-round. While savoring a pint from a wide selection of excellent drinks from the bar menu, patrons can catch all the action of ESPN+, UFC, PPV, DAZN boxing and Showtime boxing on our multiple screens without missing a beat.

Kathy Vercher, President of Spearmint Rhino Corporation, states, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of Dames N' Games in Grand Rapids!" She continues, "We have created an exciting hotspot for locals to come together, enjoy great food and drinks, and cheer for their favorite sports teams with some of the most beautiful bikini clad ladies in all of Michigan. Our aim is to provide an experience that keeps our guests excited and coming back for more."

Dames N' Games offers a fun gathering for sports enthusiasts to hang out with the most beautiful entertainment, and an exciting atmosphere for employees. As Dames n' Games is still in the beginning phases, there are still available positions to be filled! Dames n' Games welcome those seeking employment in a fun, diverse, and dynamic environment with ample opportunities for growth.

For more information about Dames N' Games Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, including menus, event schedules, updates, or to apply for a position please visit dnggrandrapids.com. Stay up-to-date by following Dames n' Games Bikini Sports Bar & Grill on Instagram and on Facebook. Join the excitement and be part of Grand Rapids' newest hotspot for entertainment and fun.

About Dames N' Games Bikini Sports Bar & Grill:

Dames N' Games Bikini Sports Bar & Grill is Southern California's premier destination for unparalleled entertainment, exceptional hospitality, and an unforgettable experience. With locations in Sunny Downtown Los Angeles, Van Nuys, and now Grand Rapids, Michigan, Dames N' Games continues to set the standard as the largest topless sports bar and grill in the region. Indulge in the finest local food and drink choices, enjoy live televised sporting events, and be captivated by our talented and alluring entertainers. Our clubs offer private bottle service areas and access to VIP rooms for private parties and celebrations. With our doors open seven days a week, Dames N' Games stands unrivaled in the industry. For more information, visit DamesNGames.net.

ABOUT SPEARMINT RHINO

Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Clubs, founded in 1989, is the world leader in upscale adult entertainment. Each club offers a personalized experience with the very best in local food and drink choices, unmatched entertainment, hospitality and live shows. Open 7 days a week, virtually every day of the year. There is no competition for Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Clubs.

For additional details, hospitality packages, bookings, bottle service and more visit SpearmintRhino.com.

SOURCE Spearmint Rhino Companies