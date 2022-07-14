Damien Nguyen Joins Car Wash Advisory as Financial Analyst

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory is excited to announce a new member of its team – Damien Nguyen, who will be joining as a Financial Analyst.

After having Eric Harrison join as Chief Financial Officer, Damien Nguyen follows up with a wealth of expertise and knowledge –– ranging from accounting and finance to marketing and data analysis.

His experience is a tremendous asset to the Car Wash Advisory team. His expertise and strong entrepreneurial spirit will guide clients to make the right decisions when looking into more information about car wash transactions with a team of equipped investment advisors.

About Damien Nguyen

Since his childhood, Damien has always been highly ambitious and eager to achieve his goals. Damien is the youngest of seven siblings but is also the first in his family to obtain a four-year degree, a Bachelor's in Finance from the University of San Diego. Additionally, he holds an A.A. in Business Administration, where he graduated with honors and a weighted GPA of 3.8 while also being a part of the student government.

Damien Nguyen is a huge asset to the Car Wash Advisory team as he brings years of expertise from various places. His previous experience stems from working for non-profit and community work. While working there, he was a lead analyst tracking, gathering, and analyzing performance data relating to food pantries in the San Diego area during the COVID-19 pandemic. His work ethic clearly goes beyond being a first-generation college graduate as he strives to use his skills to help the community while still achieving amazing accomplishments through his career as a financial analyst.

The Car Wash Advisory team has a huge advantage by having Damien join as a Financial Analyst with his strong work background. If any client is just beginning to learn how to buy a car wash, needs reliable investment advisors to work with and sound advice, or wants to do a car wash transaction, having Damien's expertise helps the Car Wash Advisory team and clients.

About Car Wash Advisory

Car Wash Advisory is the top car wash-focused investment bank, transaction advisor, and broker in the United States. Car Wash Advisory strives to provide honest, authentic, and professional transaction advice for any car wash sale, thus producing only the best results for clients when they work with experienced investment advisors.

To learn more about Car Wash Advisory, please visit www.carwashadvisory.com .

