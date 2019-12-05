Damned Designs Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For Their New Oni Mini-Utility Knife on Indiegogo

LAKE HUGHES, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is an incredible multitude of choices when it comes to choosing a smaller utility knife. The problem has always been that if a knife is too small, it's not quite useful and the materials on smaller knives are usually subpar.

Damned Designs has designed high-quality utility knives that can be counted on to perform to the highest standards. They have recently launched an Indiegogo Campaign to introduce their new model, Oni a small but highly capable utility knife. It has started off with a bang and is exceeding expectations.

Small but Mighty Gorgeous design

The Oni is a great utility knife by any standards. With a closed length of 3", the Oni is perfect for everyday carry. Its 2" Tanto blade can easily handle day to day piercing, cutting and scraping tasks.

During a recent interview, a company spokesperson discussed some unique aspects of their new Oni release, "S35VN is called the 'ultimate mainstream steel' for good reason. It is truly a top-tier, high-quality knife steel offering superior toughness, wear resistance, edge retention, and machinability for the money. Paired with Titanium or CF/G10 handles, these knives will last you a lifetime."

This is a great opportunity to be part of this new release and great prices and perks are being offered during this limited time crowdfunding campaign. Starting at $30, there's an Oni for everyone! For those folks that would like to own one of the highest quality utility knives on the market at an incredible price, check-out this campaign here.

For complete information on the Damned Designs line, visit: https://www.damneddesigns.com/

