Damned Designs Releases Titanium Models of 8 Knives as Well as 4 New Mini Knives

BENSALEM, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damned Designs - a leading USA Based design house has further broadened its product offerings to appeal to knife collectors. In business since 2017, Damned Designs took the knife market by storm in 2020 with their value packed, premium knife design offerings. With an unwavering attention to detail during design, and manufacturing, Damned Designs ensures products have a perfect mix of function and aesthetics. As a result, Damned Designs, has become synonymous with style and quality and has gained a cult following.

Titanium Yokai with 14c28n Oni, Anzu, Ghoul and Ryu

After dominating the budget knife segment in 2020 and 2021, Damned Designs's gave in to consumer demands and released premium, Titanium liner lock versions of 8 models namely Yokai, Cerberus, Basilisk, Invictus, Banshee, Wendigo, Hades, and Fenrir. The knives are available with either 14c28n or s35vn blade steels. G10 models with 14c28n, n690 and 154cm steels are also available on the aforementioned eight knives.

The release also included the redesigned version of Oni, with three new blade shapes named Ryu, Anzu, and Ghoul. Oni is the company's iconic fifth pocket knife that earned high praise from both knife reviewers and customers.

The company has gone head to head with bigger brands but managed to capture a fair share of the market with their unique design combined with outstanding quality and value for money. So, if you're in search of the best knives, your search ends here!

