Damned Designs Surpasses their Kickstarter goal for Oasis: 4-in-1 Fidget

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Damned Designs has surpassed their Kickstarter goal for the Oasis: 4-in-1 Fidget, raising over $15,000 in funding for the gadget. Fidgeting is the body's natural response to anxiety and boredom. Products that aid with relieving anxiety, stress, ADD, and ADHD have existed for some time, but Oasis brings it to a whole new level with its 4-in-1 capabilities.

Oasis- Revolutionary 4 in 1 fidget Oasis can be with you anywhere, anytime 100% funded in under 35 hours

Oasis is a no-nonsense, multi-functional solution for fidgeters that is expertly designed to combine the functionalities of a worry stone, spinner, clicker and slider. With Oasis, people do not need to carry different items for different types of fidgeting. Whether it is put on a keychain or customized with a lanyard or one of Damned Designs' other products, Oasis doubles as pocket art. The slider has 3 rows and 5 levels, with grooves that help it slide. The back of the slider has a smooth concave surface that works like a worry stone. The spinning button offers smooth, satisfying feedback. Likewise, the clicking button is placed at the perfect angle for thumbs to click and provides highly enjoyable yet subtle clicks.

In 2017, Adrian Dsouza started Damned Designs to bring his unique fidget spinner designs to market. Since then, Damned Designs has produced and released dozens of spinners and other fidget items. In 2019, the company made their foray into EDC and knives.

Damned Designs launched Oasis on Kickstarter to generate awareness and revenue with their target audiences. They reached their original funding goal of $8,000 in 35 hours. Damned Designs hopes to continue raising money in order to create products that help people deal with their stress and anxiety in a healthy way.

Oasis is live on Kickstarter until October 18, 2021. Visit the Oasis Kickstarter page for more information about this product.

About Damned Designs

Damned Designs, founded by Adrian Dsouza in 2017 and incorporated in Wyoming, USA, is committed to providing high-quality items that meet and surpass people's everyday needs. They deliver an outstanding experience from start to finish, with lightning-fast service, best-in-class customer assistance, and a wide range of premium products. Their product line ranges from knives, EDC tools, and fidgets that combine common metals with unusual ones in order to offer unrivalled utility and style. Damned Designs is passionate about creating products to fulfil people's daily needs as well as help them deal with stress and anxiety.

