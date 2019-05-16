Damon Aldrich Joins Burns & McDonnell to Support Electric Vehicle Transformation Strategy

As a project manager, Aldrich will support electric utilities, transit agencies, municipalities, airports, seaports and automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the design, construction and installation of electric vehicle infrastructure systems. In addition, he will support clients in the development of a zero-emissions road map to transform to electrified fleets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Damon to our team as we partner with our clients to implement strategies that enable their transition to transportation electrification," says Renita Mollman, vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in California. "Damon brings a wealth of industry knowledge and business acumen that will help take our transportation electrification services to the next level."

With nearly three decades of experience, Aldrich has most recently led multidisciplinary teams in implementing electrification solutions. He has served in management positions at a top-tier auto OEM. In addition, he was recently an executive at a California-based company that is committed to the advancement of electrification.

"Burns & McDonnell has a depth of knowledge in supporting clients needs for the transportation electrification market," Aldrich says. "I'm excited to join a multidisciplinary team of planners, engineers, designers and construction professionals to provide our clients with critical infrastructure solutions for the future of electrification. Whether it's developing end-to-end electrification strategies, providing program management or designing systems, we're committed to going above-and-beyond to provide our clients with top-notch service."

Aldrich joins a team of professionals working in partnership with Volvo Group, South Coast Air Quality Management District and industry leaders in transportation and electrical charging infrastructure as part of Volvo LIGHTS, a project focused on demonstrating innovation critical to the commercial success of battery electric freight movement.

Burns & McDonnell ranks No. 1 in engineering and design serving the electrical power industry in the U.S., according to Engineering News-Record. The firm has supported transportation electrification projects with airports, electric vehicle manufacturers, cities, seaports and transit authorities — including projects with Foothill Transit, Greenlots, New Flyer, Southern California Edison, Port of Oakland, Port of San Diego and the Port of Los Angeles. Burns & McDonnell has offices across the country, including California-based operations with 220 professionals in offices in Brea, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

