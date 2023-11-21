D'Amore Extended Care Now In-Network with Anthem Insurance

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Extended Care, an esteemed outpatient mental health treatment provider in Orange County, CA, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Anthem Insurance. This significant collaboration enhances the accessibility of D'Amore's extensive mental health services to a wider community, reaffirming their commitment to providing top-quality mental health care.

Expanding Access to Exceptional Mental Health Care

D'Amore Extended Care Outpatient Mental Health Facility

As a pivotal part of D'Amore Mental Health , D'Amore Extended Care offers a robust Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program. This program aligns with the high standards and effective methodologies of D'Amore Mental Health's residential treatment services, ensuring a seamless continuum of care.

Community Engagement and Continuing Care

In addition to its intensive outpatient services, D'Amore Mental Health champions community mental health through initiatives like the Community Mental Health Night . Held every Monday from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, this event echoes the ongoing care philosophy of D'Amore Extended Care.

"Our Community Mental Health Night is a testament to our dedication to mental health awareness and stigma reduction, much like our Extended Care program," stated John Emma, Co-Founder of D'Amore. "Both initiatives emphasize the importance of continued support, education, and open dialogue in mental health treatment."

This group, facilitated by behavioral health professionals from D'Amore Mental Health, fosters an open and honest discussion about mental health. It's a vital resource for individuals and families dealing with mental health disorders, aligning closely with the supportive, patient-centric approach of D'Amore Extended Care.

About D'Amore Extended Care

D'Amore Extended Care, extending the mission of D'Amore Mental Health, is a leader in mental health treatment in Orange County, CA. The partnership with Anthem Insurance and the alignment with community initiatives like the Community Mental Health Night showcase D'Amore's commitment to comprehensive, accessible mental health care.

Contact Information:

For more information about D'Amore Extended Care and its services, please visit damoreextendedcare.com or call (714) 617-7556.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Carpenter

(714) 617-7556

[email protected]

SOURCE D'Amore Extended Care