D'Amore Extended Care Now In-Network with Anthem Insurance

News provided by

D'Amore Extended Care

21 Nov, 2023, 09:21 ET

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Extended Care, an esteemed outpatient mental health treatment provider in Orange County, CA, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Anthem Insurance. This significant collaboration enhances the accessibility of D'Amore's extensive mental health services to a wider community, reaffirming their commitment to providing top-quality mental health care.

Expanding Access to Exceptional Mental Health Care

Continue Reading
D'Amore Extended Care Outpatient Mental Health Facility
D'Amore Extended Care Outpatient Mental Health Facility

As a pivotal part of D'Amore Mental Health, D'Amore Extended Care offers a robust Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program. This program aligns with the high standards and effective methodologies of D'Amore Mental Health's residential treatment services, ensuring a seamless continuum of care.

Community Engagement and Continuing Care

In addition to its intensive outpatient services, D'Amore Mental Health champions community mental health through initiatives like the Community Mental Health Night. Held every Monday from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, this event echoes the ongoing care philosophy of D'Amore Extended Care.

"Our Community Mental Health Night is a testament to our dedication to mental health awareness and stigma reduction, much like our Extended Care program," stated John Emma, Co-Founder of D'Amore. "Both initiatives emphasize the importance of continued support, education, and open dialogue in mental health treatment."

This group, facilitated by behavioral health professionals from D'Amore Mental Health, fosters an open and honest discussion about mental health. It's a vital resource for individuals and families dealing with mental health disorders, aligning closely with the supportive, patient-centric approach of D'Amore Extended Care.

About D'Amore Extended Care

D'Amore Extended Care, extending the mission of D'Amore Mental Health, is a leader in mental health treatment in Orange County, CA. The partnership with Anthem Insurance and the alignment with community initiatives like the Community Mental Health Night showcase D'Amore's commitment to comprehensive, accessible mental health care.

Contact Information:

For more information about D'Amore Extended Care and its services, please visit damoreextendedcare.com or call (714) 617-7556.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Carpenter
(714) 617-7556
[email protected] 

SOURCE D'Amore Extended Care

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.