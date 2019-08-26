D'Amore Healthcare CEO Britten Devereux to Interview Shari O'Driscoll on Answers for the Family

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Britten Devereux, CEO and Chief Clinician at D'Amore Healthcare, will guest-host Answers for the Family on August 26, 2019. She will interview Kari O'Driscoll, author of One Teenager at a Time. The show will be broadcast at 11:00 AM Pacific Time on LA Talk Radio.

Kari's work is focused on expanding the skillsets of middle school and high school teachers as they guide teenagers' development of "soft skills" to help them navigate higher education opportunities and in their future careers. The innovative curriculum contained within it is firmly rooted in the most recent research in education and adolescent brain development and offers no "right/wrong" solutions but rather encourages teenagers to learn about themselves and their values to help them flourish as they grow into the adults they will become.

Kari draws inspiration from her own journey of motherhood and her expertise in these areas to provide context. Emphases are on Compassion, Mindfulness, Self-Worth, Positive Mindset, and Dealing with Stress, Anxiety, and Fear and lessons are adaptable to allow educators to deploy them in the best method for their own environment, either all together or one at a time, and use the CASEL guidelines for social-emotional health.

Answers for the Family broadcasts on Mondays at 11:00 AM Pacific time. Fore more information on the show please visit www.latalkradio.com . For more about Shari O'Driscoll and One Teenager at a Time please visit www.theselfproject.com .

Britten Devereux is CEO and Chief Clinician at D'Amore Healthcare, a Joint Commission accredited residential psychiatric facility licensed by the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health Care Services as a Social Rehabilitation Facility for Crisis Stabilization and Transitional mental health. D'Amore Healthcare also provides Dual Diagnosis treatment services licensed by the Department of Health Care Services. Please visit D'Amore Healthcare's website, www.damorehealthcare.com , or call (714) 375-1110 for more information.

SOURCE D'Amore Healthcare

Related Links

https://damorehealthcare.com/

