D'Amore Healthcare Expands to New Mental Health Facility in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Healthcare has opened up a new Mental Health Treatment Center in Costa Mesa, California. This Fourth Facility makes them the most well-established Private Mental Health Care Provider in California. The new space allows D'Amore to provide Sub-Acute Residential Mental Health Care to more people in need of caring and compassionate treatment.

D'Amore Healthcare: Compassionate Mental Health Treatment in California

In recent years, as the stigma toward mental health disorders has begun to decline, more and more people are starting to address their psychological issues and seek professional help. At the same time, the COVID-19 Pandemic and resulting lockdowns have brought a lot of latent mental health issues into the foreground. In this environment, the need for experienced mental health practitioners has increased.

This growth has enabled D'Amore Healthcare to help more people. The new treatment center is a facility that concentrates on providing mental treatment for different mental and psychological issues. At the facility, patients receive individualized treatment sessions in conjunction with group therapy, DBT, and other activities that promote holistic wellness like yoga, nutritional counseling, and art therapy.

Founded in 2016, D'Amore Healthcare is licensed by the California Department of Social Services and certified by the California Department of Health Care Services. It is accredited by the Joint Commission. The professional and compassionate staff of D'Amore Healthcare provide individualized treatment programs to adults struggling with Depression, Anxiety, Bipolar, Schizophrenia, and a variety of other mental health disorders. Their goal is to help their patients acquire new patterns of behavior and thinking while creating healthy habits in the process.

To learn more about D'Amore Healthcare visit their website at DamoreMentalHealth.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Carpenter

(714) 375-1110

[email protected]

SOURCE D'Amore Healthcare