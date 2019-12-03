D'Amore Healthcare Helps People with Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is an injury to the brain caused by an impact to the head or body. However, the initial damage caused by the knock or jolt to the head during impact is just the beginning. After the primary injury, the brain will begin to swell. This creates tension as the brain pushes against the skull, thereby restricting the flow of oxygen to the brain. This often causes more damage than the original injury. Because of this, the true symptoms of a TBI may not manifest until hours or days after the initial impact.

There is a similar delayed reaction in the treatment of a Traumatic Brain Injury. You may think you're through the woods once your loved one regains consciousness and is released from the hospital, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Once a person who has suffered a TBI is in a stabilized condition they will be cleared to leave the hospital. Once released, the person may be tempted to go home. However, most people don't realize how much additional medical care is necessary to treat the lingering effects of a Traumatic Brain Injury. Even mild TBI's can have a lasting effect on a person's memory and mood. In situations where a person has experienced a moderate to severe TBI, their behavior, cognition, and ability to perform daily functions can be severely impacted.

Recovery from a Traumatic Brain Injury requires hard work on behalf of the patient and their clinical staff. At a sub-acute, residential treatment facility the medical team has the skills and experience necessary to help your family through this trying time. Caring for a loved one with a Traumatic Brain Injury can be incredibly difficult and stressful. The goal of a TBI rehabilitation program is to help your loved one become as independent as possible. In a residential treatment setting a patient's body is given the time to heal while an empathetic staff help the patient to recover mentally and emotionally.

D'Amore Healthcare's sub-acute, residential TBI Treatment program provides 24-hour care. Instead of driving back and forth to multiple appointments with doctors and therapists, they bundle services under one roof. They offer services like Nursing, Nutrition, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Circadian Rhythm Re-Balancing, Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy (REBT) along with many other treatments. D'Amore designed their program for the long term benefit of the patient. With D'Amore's help, a person who has suffered a TBI can overcome depression, rebuild their self-esteem, develop skills to help their memory and concentration, and re-learn social skills.

