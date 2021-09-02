HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Healthcare is proud to be in-network with MHN, a Health Net Company. MHN is a subsidiary of Health Net that specializes in behavioral and mental health services for its members. They deliver clinically-based solutions to cultivate a healthier lifestyle for their members.

D'Amore Healthcare is In-Network With Health Net MHN

With over 40 years of experience in the behavioral health industry, MHN has partnered with a nationwide provider network with over 63,000 licensed practitioners and 1,500 hospitals and care facilities like D'Amore Healthcare. Their Behavioral Health plans offer assessment and referral to a national network, member services, and care management so that their members get the most out of their mental health treatment options.

Health Net joins the list of In-Network providers that also partner with D'Amore including Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield. By working directly with these insurance carriers D'Amore is able to help more people receive the quality compassionate care they deserve.

If you or your loved one suffers from a mental health disorder, receiving proper treatment is a top priority. D'Amore Healthcare is a private mental health facility in Huntington Beach, California that provides sub-acute residential mental health care to people in need.

No two persons' mental health conditions are the same. The caring staff at D'Amore Healthcare, individualized, empathetic treatment to help their patients learn to cope with their symptoms and live a healthier, happier life. Some of D'Amore's treatment methods include individual counseling, group therapy, equine therapy, medication management, nutritional counseling, and Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy.

