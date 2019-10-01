D'Amore Healthcare Joins the Anthem Blue Cross Network

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Healthcare, Orange County's premier inpatient mental health treatment facility, is excited to announce that it has joined Anthem Blue Cross of California's family of in-network providers effective September 30, 2019! This new arrangement will provide increased accessibility for Anthem patients seeking primary inpatient mental health or dual diagnosis treatment who wish to be in a comfortable, home-like environment, while they address their mental health needs.

Also included in the new relationship is D'Amore Healthcare's accessibility via the Anthem BlueCard program, which allows members of participating Blue Cross networks across the United States to come to D'Amore Healthcare as easily as if they were members of the California Anthem network. This opens the door for patients Country-wide to experience D'Amore Healthcare's unique patient-centric treatment philosophy.

D'Amore Healthcare assists patients who are suffering from mental illness and those who struggle with substance abuse or comorbid diagnoses. We provide a safe, judgment-free environment with a rare brand of compassion, which we call Gracious Redundancy™. Education and encouragement also promote both physical and mental gains by helping individuals tolerate change.

We recognize the immense importance of treating individuals not only for the period they are with us but to ignite the brightest possible future through a comprehensive coordination of care. D'Amore Healthcare is with someone not only while they are a patient at D'Amore but for the future, as well. Our alumni after care program provides resources and support to everyone who has come through our doors since our founding in 2016.

D'Amore Healthcare is a Joint Commission-accredited subacute mental health facility licensed by the California Department of Social Services and certified by the California Department of Health Care Services for Crisis Stabilization and Transitional Care. D'Amore Healthcare also provides traditional Dual Diagnosis services, licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services.

Please call us at (714) 375-1110 or visit www.damorehealthcare.com for more information about D'Amore Healthcare or about our participation in the Anthem Blue Cross network. We'll leave the light on for you!

