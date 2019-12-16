D'Amore Healthcare Names Jennifer Carpenter Chief Operations Officer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Healthcare is excited to announce that Jennifer Carpenter has accepted the position of Chief Operations Officer. Jennifer brings to bear 13 years of experience in behavioral health, including a very productive period at the Pat Moore Foundation in Costa Mesa, CA. During her time in behavioral health, Jennifer has developed a strong foundation in the treatment of subacute psychiatric illness and substance use disorders. She has devoted herself to reducing the stigma associated with mental illness, while maintaining a commitment to community and recovery. She has been instrumental in D'Amore Healthcare's expansion from a 12-bed to a 24-bed facility. Jennifer is also heavily involved in the statewide rollout of the 5 Steps to Save a Life initiative to further suicide prevention efforts.

Jennifer's role as Chief Operations Officer entails charting the course forward for D'Amore Healthcare, which includes customer service, building up staff, utilization and review, Joint Commission compliance, support to families, screening, assessment, admission and First Year Plan. Her objective is to ensure that patients receive necessary care, thus avoid re-hospitalization, as well as trips to the ER for mental illness. Improving patient outcomes looks like personalized care and treating each person's dignity, then their disorder. D'Amore Healthcare already enjoys an 85% planned discharge rate, which is substantially above the average for the industry. D'Amore Healthcare has proven time and again that its methods are among the most pioneering in the industry, including treatment for overall mental health and Jennifer's own personal passion, suicide prevention .

D'Amore Healthcare's Chief Officer of Operations efforts are firmly grounded in the principle of Gracious Redundancy™, which is the circular and layered process of educating and encouraging patients to tolerate change. Gracious Redundancy™ leads to self-compassion and self-respect, which are known to create lasting compassion and respect for others. Thus, meaningful relationship.

D'Amore Healthcare is a 24-bed subacute psychiatric treatment facility located in Orange County, California. It is licensed by the California Department of Social Services and the California Department of Health Care Services and is accredited by the Joint Commission. D'Amore accepts most PPO insurance plans and is in-network with Anthem.

