D'Amore Healthcare Opens New Transitional Social Rehabilitation Facility

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People seeking mental health treatment find themselves facing challenges many will never fully understand. No one dreams about one day having a mental illness and the crises (spiritual, emotional, financial, social, moral) situated with these daunting illnesses. In fact, many fail to realize that it's a mental illness or unresolved trauma that often leads to a substance use disorder. Another crisis- physical now.

Most people who suffer with mental anguish have often tried their best to cope on their terms. Self-medicating is a common path until it has nearly destroyed the person and their autonomy in society. Changing even a few of their norms is extraordinarily courageous.

Once psychiatrically and perhaps medically stabilized, once past all seemingly insurmountable crises that led to mental health treatment, individuals face another challenge. Crossing the bridge from short term crisis treatment back to full participation in their lives. While this brave person managed the work of a warrior during inpatient care, it's likely that home, job or family render the same triggers, assumptions, judgements, habits, and fears.

After just 30 to 60 days inpatient, it's possible that budgeting, meal planning, vocational preparation and social skills are not where they need to be for that autonomy and success in a new community or back at home. The safest way to help people cross this bridge is to slowly increase their involvement in the community, while slowly decreasing their day-to-day inpatient mental health treatment participation. Unfortunately, too few resources are made available to patients during this period in their recovery. And depending on the level of impairment and overall severity at admission, sometimes the individual is not cognitively or emotionally ready in the first few months of recovery. Providing the necessary tools to help them cement their gains and successfully make the transition can drastically decrease the chances that they will require future hospitalizations and crisis stabilization treatment.

One giant step in D'Amore Healthcare's response to the mental health crisis and specifically to the levels of care needed in California is our new six-bed Transitional Social Rehabilitation Facility. This Orange County facility will provide patients with continuing support at a midrange level of inpatient care, allowing them to begin taking independent steps, while still living in a supportive environment. D'Amore's Gracious Redundancy™ centered mental health treatment is at the core of every phase of care. Patients can remain in this program for up to six months, as they gradually increase their involvement with their outside support system, including locating community-based resources and seeking part-time employment, while being able to come home to unconditional positive regard.

D'Amore Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited residential psychiatric facility licensed by the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health Care Services as a Social Rehabilitation Facility for Crisis Stabilization and Transitional mental health. D'Amore Healthcare also provides Dual Diagnosis treatment services licensed by the Department of Health Care Services. Our total capacity is 36 adults in six residential facilities in Orange County, California.

Please visit our website, www.damorehealthcare.com , or call (714) 375-1110 for more information. We'll leave the light on for you!

SOURCE D'Amore Healthcare

Related Links

https://damorehealthcare.com

