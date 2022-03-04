D'Amore Mental Health Will Now Be Hosting Weekly Mental Health Nights at Crosspoint Church

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Mental Health and the Restoration Ministry are hosting a Mental Health Night at Crosspoint Church in Huntington Beach. The Mental Health Nights were held just once a month. However, the response has been so positive that these gatherings are now going to be scheduled on a weekly basis. These community outreach events will be held once a week on Monday nights from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm starting on March 7th, 2022.

D’Amore Mental Health and the Restoration Ministry are hosting a Mental Health Night at Crosspoint Church in Huntington Beach.

These weekly meetings allow visitors and members of the local community to ask questions and discuss mental health issues in a warm, comforting environment free from stigma or judgment. The group is facilitated by mental health professionals from D'Amore Healthcare.

This group creates an open and honest dialogue about mental health. Mental Health Night's goal is to raise awareness of mental health issues, fight the stigma attached to these disorders, and provide support to people who are struggling. Individuals and family members are welcome to attend to receive support for mental health issues in a judgment-free setting.

D'Amore Mental Health is a residential psychiatric facility in Huntington Beach specializing in sub-acute care of adults suffering from mental health disorders. Their treatment programs include psychiatric and therapeutic care for depression, bipolar disorders, anxiety disorders, personality disorders, schizophrenia, dissociative disorders, and more.

D'Amore's therapeutic services include a range of psychotherapy approaches including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), group counseling, and individual counseling. They also offer speciality programs to assist in treatment like equine therapy, eskeatime treatment, experiential therapy, music therapy, and yoga therapy.

The Restoration Ministry and D'Amore Healthcare invite you to a Community Mental Health Night led by professional clinicians. The meetings will be held in the Crosspoint Church located at 7661 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach, CA in the "High School Room."

For more details visit the website at CommunityMHN.org

Media Contact:

Jennifer Carpenter

[email protected]

(714) 375-1110

SOURCE D'Amore Mental Health