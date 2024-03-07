D'Amore Mental Health's Dr. Mohamed El-Gabalawy, MD Honored by the Mental Health Association

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Healthcare is proud to announce that Dr. Mohamed El-Gabalawy, MD, a distinguished member of our psychiatric team, has been honored with the 'Professional of the Year' Award by the Mental Health Association of Orange County (MHAOC) on February 29, 2024. This prestigious award recognizes Dr. El-Gabalawy's unwavering commitment to mental health care and his outstanding contributions to the Orange County community.

Dr. Mohamed El-Gabalawy, MD at the Mental Health Association of Orange County (MHAOC) Community Service Awards and Gala with Amanda Moss and Wendy Gardner Dr. Mohamed El-Gabalawy, MD at the Mental Health Association of Orange County (MHAOC) Community Service Awards and Gala

Dr. El-Gabalawy , affectionately known as Dr. El, has dedicated over 40 years to the field of psychiatry, providing exceptional care and support to his patients. His extensive knowledge and experience in diagnosing and managing mental health conditions and substance abuse treatment have made a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals.

At D'Amore Healthcare, Dr. El has been instrumental in educating and mentoring our medical team, especially in guiding psychiatric nurse practitioners. His willingness to share knowledge and offer support has greatly enhanced our team's ability to provide high-quality care to our patients.

Dr. El's contributions extend beyond D'Amore Healthcare. As a staff member at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, he has demonstrated remarkable quick thinking and decision-making skills, offering life-saving care to many. His efforts have significantly impacted the well-being of many individuals in Orange County, making him a beloved figure in the mental health treatment community.

His unique ability to combine technical knowledge with a warm and approachable demeanor has made him a valued and respected voice within our organization and the broader medical community. Dr. El embodies the qualities of an extraordinary medical professional who is knowledgeable, compassionate, and dedicated to helping others.

D'Amore Healthcare is honored to have Dr. Mohamed El-Gabalawy as part of our team and extends our heartfelt congratulations to him on receiving this well-deserved recognition. His exceptional service and commitment to improving mental health care in Orange County truly embody the spirit of the 'Professional of the Year' Award.

We also extend our gratitude to the Mental Health Association of Orange County for their ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for residents impacted by mental illness through their services, advocacy, and education. This award highlights the importance of dedicated professionals like Dr. El in advancing mental health care and support within our community.

About D'Amore Healthcare

D'Amore Healthcare is a leading mental health treatment provider in Orange County, California. We offer a comprehensive range of services designed to support individuals on their journey to mental wellness. Our team of experienced professionals is committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based care in a supportive and healing environment.

About the Mental Health Association of Orange County

The Mental Health Association of Orange County (MHAOC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Orange County residents impacted by mental illness. Since 1958, MHAOC has provided a wide range of services, advocacy, education, and information dissemination to support individuals with severe and persistent psychiatric disorders. With a volunteer board of directors and a dedicated staff, MHAOC continues to impact the community significantly.

