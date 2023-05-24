D'Amore Personal Injury Law to Handle Clergy Abuse Cases in Maryland with a Focus on Survivor Well-Being

BALTIMORE, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Personal Injury Law, a legal firm dedicated to advocating for victims' rights, is proud to announce its commitment to representing survivors of clergy abuse in Maryland. With a distinctive approach that prioritizes the mental health and well-being of survivors, D'Amore aims to offer comprehensive support throughout the legal process.

In contrast to other firms that may exploit survivors by using them as "spokespeople," D'Amore stands out by prioritizing the preservation and enhancement of survivors' confidentiality and mental health. Understanding the significant impact of trauma, the firm has assembled a team of experts versed in psycho-dramatic therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization Reprogramming, and the neuroscience of trauma. These experts have provided thorough training to every member of the D'Amore team, and will continue to ensure that survivors are treated with the utmost compassion and respect.

Survivors of clergy abuse often face immense emotional and psychological challenges, which can be exacerbated by the legal proceedings they undergo. Recognizing the potential for re-traumatization, D'Amore Personal Injury Law is committed to minimizing any further harm to survivors by implementing trauma-informed practices.

The trauma awareness training provided by D'Amore will equip every team member with the knowledge and sensitivity required to interact with survivors in a compassionate and supportive manner. By fostering an environment of trust and understanding, the firm aims to empower survivors throughout the legal process, allowing them to address their experiences and seek justice in a way that allows them to feel safe and respected. Each team member has undergone hours of trauma awareness training, which included the neuroscientific basis for trauma and memory patterning that makes it nearly impossible for survivors to move beyond their subconscious state of hyperawareness without professional intervention.

"We believe that our role goes beyond legal representation. It is our responsibility to ensure the well-being of survivors and to provide a supportive environment in which they can heal," stated Paul D'Amore, the firm's founder and managing member. "By prioritizing trauma-informed practices and enlisting the expertise of professionals in the field, we are taking a holistic approach to these cases, addressing both the legal and emotional needs of survivors. This is not about money for us. It us about accountability, awareness, and healing."

D'Amore Personal Injury Law encourages survivors of clergy abuse in Maryland to come forward and seek the support they deserve. The firm is prepared to offer expert legal counsel, personalized care, and a commitment to protecting survivors' rights. The firm is also offering a free copy of The Body Keeps the Score. This groundbreaking publication about the physiologic science of trauma and healing can be obtained by anyone interested by visiting the D'Amore Law Resource Page.

For more information about D'Amore Personal Injury Law and their approach to clergy abuse cases, please visit: The D'Amore Approach to Clergy Abuse Cases.

