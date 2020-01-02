D'Amore Promotes Family Involvement in Mental Health Treatment

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a society, we've come a long way in our understanding and treatment of mental health disorders. However, we still have a long way to go in overcoming the stigma attached to mental illness. If a person were to develop a chronic illness like diabetes or heart disease, it would be unusual for their family members to feel ashamed or be secretive about their loved one's health. But when mental illness is concerned, family members are more likely to suffer in silence. They often attempt to shoulder the burden themselves without reaching out to medical professionals and support groups for help.

The involvement of family members and loved ones in the treatment and care of a person living with a mental health disorder is imperative to the process. When families partner with medical professionals it ensures the best possible treatment for those in need. This helps to make sure that patients are treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve. By establishing cohesion between the treatment team, the patient, and their loved ones, medical professionals gain a better insight into the patient's behavior and can more accurately diagnose their disorder. This can also help family members and loved ones deal with the feelings of helplessness and frustration that may arise along the way.

D'Amore Healthcare believes in empowering families by including them in their loved ones' mental health treatment program. A key component of this process is education. By helping mental health patients and their families understand the nature of their disorder, they can contextualize their symptoms and their behavior. This helps all those involved to empathize with the patient and bring their emotional needs to the forefront of the care plan.

D'Amore Healthcare's sub-acute, residential Mental Health Treatment program provides 24-hour care. Instead of driving back and forth to multiple appointments with doctors and therapists, they bundle services under one roof. They offer services like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), their signature "Build Me Up" positive reinforcement program, along with many other treatments. D'Amore designed its program for the long term benefit of the patient. With D'Amore's help, a person living with a mental health disorder can overcome their symptoms, rebuild their self-esteem, and develop the skills necessary to live as independently as possible

