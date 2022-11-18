Damper Actuators Market to Grow by USD 628.67 Mn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global damper actuators market has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components, which include presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. To get up-to-date analysis of the market scenario and overall market environment. View FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026

The damper actuators market size is set to grow by USD 628.67 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global damper actuators market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. Vendors mainly include category-focused and industry-focused vendors that are involved in the manufacturing of HVAC systems, HVAC components, and other electrical components and equipment. Furthermore, the increase in investments in commercial and residential buildings is contributing to the growth of the market. Market vendors should strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments to leverage the current opportunities.

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Residential



Industrial

The damper actuators market share growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial segment covers the retail, academic, healthcare, government office building, hotels, and recreational sectors. Critical facilities such as hospitals, retail shopping malls, and hotels account for more than 60% of the commercial sector. Through successful early adoption, it has been established that commercial buildings with HVAC control systems can save more than 40% of energy. Such factors will spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Type

Non-spring Return Damper Actuator



Spring Return Damper Actuator

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for damper actuators market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The proven and successful track record of early adopters and enhanced solution offerings for damper actuators will facilitate the damper actuators market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the damper actuators market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors include AB Regin, Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd, DMI Technology Corp., Dura Control Systems, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Greenheck Fan Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HONUTEC BV, Jackson Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kinetrol Ltd., KMC Controls Inc., Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., and Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Damper Actuators Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist damper actuators market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the damper actuators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the damper actuators market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of damper actuators market vendors

Damper Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 628.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Regin, Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd, DMI Technology Corp., Dura Control Systems, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Greenheck Fan Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HONUTEC BV, Jackson Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kinetrol Ltd., KMC Controls Inc., Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., and Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Non-spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Non-spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Non-spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Non-spring return damper actuator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Non-spring return damper actuator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Spring return damper actuator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Spring return damper actuator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Spring return damper actuator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AB Regin

Exhibit 107: AB Regin - Overview



Exhibit 108: AB Regin - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: AB Regin - Key offerings

11.4 Azbil Corp.

Exhibit 110: Azbil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Azbil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Azbil Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Azbil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Azbil Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 DMI Technology Corp.

Exhibit 115: DMI Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: DMI Technology Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Dura Control Systems

Exhibit 117: Dura Control Systems - Overview



Exhibit 118: Dura Control Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Dura Control Systems - Key offerings

11.7 Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 120: Dwyer Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Dwyer Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Dwyer Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Greenheck Fan Corp.

Exhibit 123: Greenheck Fan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Greenheck Fan Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Greenheck Fan Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 126: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Jackson Systems

Exhibit 131: Jackson Systems - Overview



Exhibit 132: Jackson Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Jackson Systems - Key offerings

11.11 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

11.12 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 139: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 140: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 142: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

