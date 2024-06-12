Dan & Melissa Blair Launch Horizon Wealth, A Financial Planning Firm, In Denver, CO

DENVER, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Blair, a seasoned financial advisor with more than 20 years' experience, is excited to announce the launch of Horizon Wealth, a financial advisory firm based in Denver, CO. Horizon Wealth offers personalized financial planning services designed to help clients achieve their retirement goals through investment management, tax-deferral strategies when selling highly appreciated assets, and creative income planning.

Daniel's extensive knowledge in the financial planning sector is a cornerstone of Horizon Wealth's strategies. Over the past two decades, Dan has built a reputation for delivering tailored financial solutions that reflect each client's unique circumstances in his work at Blair Financial (doing business as Summit Wealth Strategies). At Blair Financial, newly rebranded as Horizon Wealth, Dan and Melissa aim to elevate this approach by focusing on comprehensive retirement plans and intuitive investment strategies.

"Horizon Wealth is more than a financial advisory firm. It is a partnership built on trust, dedication, and a genuine commitment to our client's financial well-being," says Dan. "Melissa, our team, and I are thrilled to bring our experience and passion to help individuals and families navigate their financial futures to bring confidence and clarity in and throughout retirement. At Horizon Wealth, we strive to help our clients live their best life in retirement. We find joy in receiving pictures from our clients to add to our "picture wall" sharing with us how they are living their best retirement."

Services offered by Horizon Wealth include:

Tax deferral strategies for selling highly appreciated assets, such as businesses and real estate

for selling highly appreciated assets, such as businesses and real estate Comprehensive retirement planning: We offer retirement planning with a strong emphasis on creating tax-efficient income planning.

We offer retirement planning with a strong emphasis on creating tax-efficient income planning. Market Guard®: A Wealth Management.com 2021 Industry Awards Finalist, Market Guard® includes intuitive investment strategies that utilize trend identification, aimed at optimizing returns while managing risk, ensuring clients' portfolios are aligned with their long-term objectives. Market Guard® also gives Horizon Wealth the ability to show actual returns of performance going back to 2007.

A Wealth Management.com 2021 Industry Awards Finalist, Market Guard® includes intuitive investment strategies that utilize trend identification, aimed at optimizing returns while managing risk, ensuring clients' portfolios are aligned with their long-term objectives. Market Guard® also gives Horizon Wealth the ability to show actual returns of performance going back to 2007. Relationship focused: We prioritize open communication understanding and support throughout the financial planning journey. At Horizon Wealth, we genuinely care about the people we serve.

"We're not just an advisory firm; we are partners in the financial journey," says Melissa Blair.

Investment advisory products and services made available through Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC ("IPW"), a Registered Investment Adviser.

Market Guard® is a firm that provides investment signals, as well as portfolio allocation recommendations, for a wide variety of model portfolios. Market Guard ® does not offer advice or enter into fiduciary relationships. 3630277-06/24

Horizon Wealth

Myhorizonwealth.com

[email protected]

(303) 777-7124

SOURCE Horizon Wealth