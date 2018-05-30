Dan + Shay Join Diamond Resorts as Newest Celebrity Ambassadors

The duo, who have had three consecutive No. 1 singles on country radio, have appeared on numerous national television shows, including Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the TODAY Show. They also performed at the 2017 CMA Awards and 2018 ACM Awards, and have multiple award nominations to their credit.

Diamond Resorts members will have several opportunities throughout the year to meet the duo and then enjoy private, acoustic shows at destinations across North America as part of the Diamond Live concert series.

"Traveling the world is one of the greatest perks of being a musician," Dan + Shay said. "We're so excited to perform for our fans at Diamond Resorts this year, and to soak up some vacation time along the way!"

"Dan + Shay are a world-class act and one of the most popular country artists of today," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "We are excited to have them join our Diamond Resorts family and perform exclusively for our members. At Diamond Resorts, we are committed to offering once-in-a-lifetime vacation experiences, and adding celebrity ambassadors such as Dan + Shay is just another way we deliver on our promise."

Dan + Shay will represent Diamond Resorts alongside a roster of celebrities, including country music artists Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Jana Kramer, Colt Ford and Lee Ann Womack. In 2018, Diamond Resorts expects to hold more than 100 Diamond Live events, including comedy shows, live culinary experiences and private concerts.

To see the full Diamond Live schedule, go to DiamondResorts.com/diamond-resorts-concert-series-dates.

About Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay have poured their hearts into their new single, "Tequila," the follow up to three consecutive No. 1 hits – "Nothin' Like You," the GOLD-certified "How Not To" and the PLATINUM-certified "From The Ground Up." Written by Dan Smyers, Jordan Reynolds and Nicolle Galyon, "Tequila" skyrocketed to No. 1 on the US iTunes Country Songs chart upon release and followed suit in territories worldwide.

With more than 90 million on-demand streams, "Tequila" has become one of the Top 10 streamed country songs of 2018 and the fastest-rising, highest-streaming, biggest-selling single of the duo's career. They performed the nearly Top 10 single on the 53rd ACM Awards (WATCH) and ELLEN earlier this year (WATCH).

Dan + Shay made SoundScan recorded history as the first new country duo to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart with their GOLD-certified first album, Where It All Began. The duo followed up with 2016's OBSESSED, which reached No. 2 on the same chart. In just the five years since they released their debut single, Dan + Shay have tallied more than 500 million on-demand streams and sold nearly 900,000 album equivalents.

The breakout pair has shared the stage with some of country music's biggest superstars, including Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt and Keith Urban, to name a few, and will join Rascal Flatts on the upcoming "Back To Us" Tour this summer. Live performance fan favorites, Dan + Shay have sold out headlining tour dates across the country and overseas and have made national television appearances on Ellen, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, LIVE with Kelly, the TODAY Show, Dancing With The Stars, The Bachelorette, and more. Critical accolades include four consecutive nominations for both the ACM and CMA Vocal Duo of the Year awards, as well as nods from the American Country Countdown Awards, CMT Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards.

On June 7, they will perform for approximately 50,000 fans at Nashville's Nissan Stadium for this year's CMA Fest before heading to New York on June 25 for the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series.

Dan + Shay will release their brand new, self-titled third album on June 22.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

