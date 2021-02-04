Dan Anolik Joins Vivante Health as Chief Technology Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leader in digital medicine for gut health and disease, proudly announced Dan Anolik has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Dan has 25 years of software experience, most recently as VP of Engineering at Cambia Health solutions where he led the tech teams behind HealthSparq and Journi.

Vivante Health

"At Vivante, we are building new and exciting technology which enables us to be the most trusted name in digestive health," said Bill Snyder, Vivante CEO. "Dan brings a unique blend of technical expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to the team. He has a track record of strong leadership, building innovative consumer-facing technology and working with teams to drive results. We are fortunate to have Dan at Vivante as we continue to support our growing member base."

GIThrive is the first comprehensive digital health program for digestive conditions. As CTO at Vivante Health, Dan will be responsible for implementing innovative solutions and continuing to propel GIThrive, making it a leading product in digital medicine and therapeutics. Under his direction, GIThrive will revolutionize the often neglected world of gut health. "I've always been passionate about building practical solutions to real world problems, and digestive health issues are problems that affect most of my family. So, when I met the great team at Vivante and heard their plan for leveraging innovative technology to revolutionize gut health, I knew I had to join the mission."

Prior to Healthcare, Dan co-founded and worked with various technology startups in the fields of flight planning, software risk management, hedge fund administration, and large-scale cloud computing automation. He was also a solutions architect at Boeing leading the innovation and development of flight planning systems for commercial airlines and various ground-to-cockpit navigation systems for pilots.

Dan is a regular speaker at Portland tech meetups on topics related to functional programming and cloud computing, has served on numerous non-profit boards, and spent 14 years doing volunteer search & rescue in the Mt. Hood Wilderness near his home in Portland, Oregon.

Outside of work Dan plays mandolin in an upbeat bluegrass band and takes his 6yr old daughter camping any chance he gets.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Our all-in-one gut health program, GIThrive , empowers people—through brilliant technology, advanced science, and on-demand human support—to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care. Click here to learn how employers and health plans are saving money with GIThrive or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Katharine Moore

888.200.5492

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivante Health