Dan Berish Joins Precision Medical Products as New President of Acute Care Division

"Dan Berish's unique skill set is almost unparalleled in our industry," said Precision Medical CEO Jeremy Perkins. "With his extensive DVT & Vascular background in the Acute Care and hospital setting and his acumen for sales strategy, we believe that Dan will continue to position Precision Medical as the premier hospital-to-home DVT medical device company in the nation."

During his time at Aircast and DJO, Berish was responsible for building the sales, clinical and implementation teams for Vascular & DVT products, both domestic and international. He grew Aircast from $9M to $180M before it was acquired by DJO. At Össur, Berish helped to form multiple sales partnerships with national clinics, ASC's, and hospital systems.

"This is a new chapter for me," said Berish. "I really like where Precision Medical is headed. The acute care market is ripe for innovation and patient-first devices, and Precision Medical is leading the way with the introduction of the first and only fully mobile acute care DVT device, VenaOne. I believe there's a bright future at Precision Medical and I'm thrilled to be joining the team."

Berish will set the overall direction, strategy development, and sales achievement of Precision Medical's new Acute Care DVT Division, focused on hospital and clinic partnerships.

About Precision Medical Products: Since launching as a self-funded startup in 2010, Precision Medical Products has been helping patients recover from surgery, using its innovative products, programs and DVT prevention offerings. Precision Medical Products has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America and has been awarded a variety of innovation awards for its patented products.

SOURCE Precision Medical Products