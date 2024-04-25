Dan Cebula, Vice President for Connected Health at KORE, Appointed to Board of Directors for The Medical Alert Monitoring Association

ATLANTA , April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today the appointment of Dan Cebula, Vice President for Connected Health of KORE, to the Board of Directors of the Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA). Cebula, along with five other new additions to the board, will help represent the needs of the medical alert monitoring and personal emergency response services industry.

Dan Cebula, Vice President for Connected Health at KORE Wireless

MAMA Board of Directors President, Geoff Gross, welcomed Cebula saying, "I'm very pleased to welcome Dan to the board and have him represent KORE in our association's efforts to drive awareness, advocacy, and growth for the personal emergency response system (PERS) category. Dan has been a leader in the industry for almost a decade, helping establish KORE as a leading IoT connectivity platform for large service providers. He will most certainly bring a new perspective and expertise to our ambitious initiatives that are underway."

Cebula, who has spent over a decade with KORE, said he is looking forward to continuing the company's enduring partnership with MAMA.

"MAMA is the only professional trade association representing the needs of the industry as a whole, and KORE is the only connectivity enabler helping them achieve that," said Cebula. "The relationship between our organizations makes sense on every level, and we cannot wait to see what innovations continue to grow from it."

Romil Bahl, KORE President and CEO, said KORE is honored to have Cebula recognized as a trusted advisor to the industry, MAMA and its members.

"IoT and the medical alert monitoring industry are deeply intertwined, but what bonds KORE and MAMA the most is our shared commitment to creating better health outcomes for patients and their families," said Bahl. "We are thrilled to help MAMA in their mission to make the industry a better place by advocating on behalf of legislation and regulations that enhance end-user safety."

For more information, visit korewireless.com and mama.org.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

