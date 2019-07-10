CALGARY, Alberta, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Chartier is recognized by Continental Who's Who for his reputable work in the field of Management Consulting as the President & CEO of Kaizen Institute North America.

With a focus on consulting, coaching, mentoring, and training services in Continuous Improvement, Lean Plant Design, and Lean Project Management, Kaizen Institute works with their clients to create processes that highlight problems, while simultaneously training and empowering their teams to solve them.

Boasting extensive global experience in project management and continuous improvement, Mr. Chartier specializes in Leadership and Vision, Business and Efficiency, and Lean Manufacturing.



With over 25 years of experience in his field and having served 6 years in his current position, Mr. Chartier has worked in Europe, India, China, South America, and South Africa.

Mr. Chartier grew his career as Project Manager with one of Canada's major food processing companies. This led Dan first to Saint Mary's University to participate in the Advanced Project Management Program and then to the Master's Certificate in Project Management program with the University of New Brunswick. Later, he served as Senior Project Manager and then Program Manager on plant expansions and new installations around the globe. In addition to many initiatives in Canada, he led projects in Argentina, South Africa, Europe and Asia, leaving a trail of successfully operating plants behind him.



Outside of work, Mr. Chartier volunteers his time with youth athletics. He enjoys downhill skiing, mountain biking, hiking and other outdoor activities.



