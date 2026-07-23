Dan Corrigan's Eat Well, Supplement Well, Digest Well Achieves Amazon Bestseller Status Amid Noisy Wellness Market

Nonconformist holistic health expert and Smidge® co-founder doubles down on real food, minimal supplementation, and the power of healthy digestion with enduring "Well, Well, Well" framework

DETROIT, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly crowded wellness landscape, Dan Corrigan's grounded, real-food–first approach is cutting through the noise. His book, Eat Well, Supplement Well, Digest Well: A Nonconformist Approach to Optimal Health, has achieved Amazon bestseller status in multiple relevant categories, including Healthy Cooking, Weight Maintenance Diets, and Natural Food Cooking, underscoring a sustained appetite for calmer, more practical guidance on real food nutrition, gut health and supplements.

Rather than adding to the cycle of trends and megadose regimens, Corrigan, co-founder of Smidge Small Batch Supplements®, offers a durable framework for people seeking a path to wellness amid conflicting advice. The book centers on three tightly connected pillars:

Eat Well: Ground health in real, traditionally prepared foods and nutrient density.

Supplement Well: Use minimal, clean, natural formulas and real food vitamins, only where genuine gaps exist, instead of chasing ever-growing stacks.

Digest Well: Put digestion and gut health at the center so the body can actually use the nutrients it receives.

"In a market full of conflicting advice and complicated regimens, most people don't need more products; they need better filters," Corrigan said. "This book gives readers those filters: real food first, only the supplements that fill in nutritional gaps, and a special eye on tending to the digestive system. Small, consistent changes over time can be life-changing."

Against a backdrop of synthetic vitamins, additives, and megadose formulas, Eat Well, Supplement Well, Digest Well helps readers:

Understand and gently adapt to a nourishing, delicious, real-food diet for optimal health.

Distinguish between real-food vitamins from synthetic vitamins, and what to look for on a label.

Take simple, non-extreme actions to support gut health without overwhelming sensitive or already-stressed systems.

Build self-advocacy skills so they can ask better questions of brands and practitioners and take true ownership of their health.

The book also chronicles Corrigan's path from a severe intestinal condition to a lifetime of work in gut health and real-food advocacy, culminating in the creation of his own supplement line to meet the needs of families with sensitivities. That personal arc underpins his broader philosophy: that the power of small ingredient lists, small-batch craftsmanship, and small, sustainable changes can add up to profound outcomes.

For practitioners, including functional medicine doctors, nutritionists, and health coaches, the framework offers a practical, complementary tool to share with clients seeking structure without extremes. Corrigan's approach aligns with ancestral and Weston A. Price-inspired traditions while remaining realistic for modern families.

"Dan's book is an excellent foundation for those wanting a detailed, no-nonsense and easy-to-digest guide for health that's not based on fad diets," said Maria Rickert Hong, CHHC, and co-founder of Documenting Hope. "I particularly enjoyed learning new insights about supplements that Dan brings to the table from his experience in running the [Smidge] supplement company. I highly recommend Dan's book as a solid basis for those wishing to heal from a chronic health condition and also for biohackers who want to optimize their health."

Corrigan added that people are exhausted by "whiplash wellness advice." "They're looking for a pattern they can live with and actually adapt," he said. "The continued momentum behind this book tells me that the message is resonating."

Building on the book's success and reader demand, an audiobook edition of Eat Well, Supplement Well, Digest Well has been recently released, making the content even more accessible for busy listeners.

Availability

Eat Well, Supplement Well, Digest Well: A Nonconformist Approach to Optimal Health is available now on Amazon in multiple formats and continues to reach new readers each month. For more information, in-depth endorsements from MDs, nutritionists, health coaches, and wellness experts, and additional resources, visit EatWellSupplementWellDigestWell.com.

About Dan Corrigan

Dan Corrigan is the founder of Smidge Small Batch Supplements®. He's trained in several dietary protocols and natural health disciplines, such as acupressure, whole nutrition and autism nutrition, Feng Shui and alternative medicine. He's also a Certified Body Ecology Coach, trained by Donna Gates and a Certified Root Cause Protocol Practitioner, trained by Morley Robbins. Corrigan began in the real food movement, with leadership positions in organizations dedicated to Dr. Weston A. Price. He's lectured about the effects of wholesome food, holistic and gut health, especially on behalf of families who reached out to him to create pure supplements for their children with sensitivities to the ingredients and additives in commercial brands. He's based in Niceville, Florida.

About Smidge

Smidge is a founder-owned supplement company that offers a small line of foundational supplements — core nutrients, including 100% whole food vitamins, and digestive support — for people who prioritize real food but know even the best diets have gaps.

The Smidge team obsesses over ingredient integrity, crafting minimal, clean products with zero additives and rich nutrients meticulously sourced from around the world. They pride themselves on taking customers' wellness journeys personally, with a relentless commitment to pure, transparent nutrition the body recognizes and trusts, just like it does whole foods.

Built on the belief that the "power of small" leads to meaningful change and known for its sensitive-friendly probiotics, the company develops products in collaboration with experts, including biochemists, PhDs, and certified nutrition practitioners.

SOURCE Smidge Small Batch Supplements®