Dan Costello Joins Venbrook Insurance Services as Vice President of Construction

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook announced the addition of Dan Costello to Vice President of Construction today. Venbrook is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and services firms in the country. Dan provides risk management solutions and services distinctly for the construction industry.

With commitment to his clients and comprehensive insurance knowledge, Dan Costello builds integrated risk management solutions and services that specifically addresses the needs of contractors. Dan offers a proactive approach to risk management in planning property and casualty as well as life and health insurance solutions for the commercial construction and manufacturing industries. Dan has a deep understanding of the construction industry exposures and provides guidance to his clients on the full spectrum of risks and strategic solutions.

"Dan's dynamic understanding of risk management including claims management, claims consulting, safety programs, and loss prevention for the construction industry make him a valuable part of Venbrook's growing talent of risk managers and specialists," said Jason Turner, CEO for Venbrook Group, LLC.

Prior to joining Venbrook, Dan was Associate Vice President at Bolton & Company with an emphasis on middle-market construction and manufacturing industries.

Dan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing with a minor in Sales from California State University, Chico. In addition, he has acquired his Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS) and Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designations.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Insurance Services is a national leader in insurance, reinsurance, and risk brokering and management solutions. We cater to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Our team of experts and industry specialists' partner with our clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook is committed to ongoing product innovation, market agility, and strength in our partnerships for risk management solutions that allow you to focus on driving your business forward.

Venbrook is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA with various locations throughout the country. For more information on Venbrook Insurance Services, visit us at www.venbrook.com or (818) 598-8900.

